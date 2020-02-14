Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to be Worth Around USD 2,049.97 Million by 2025 - Zion Market Research

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market was valued at USD 1,263.6 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,049.97 Million by 2025

Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market by Injury Type, Therapy and Distribution Channel: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025".

According to the report, global demand for Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 1,263.6 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,049.97 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.22% between 2018 and 2025.

Severe inflammation and damage to the kidneys is acute kidney injury. Acute injury to the kidneys leads to unexpected loss of kidney function and changes in the status of waste products, electrolytes and weight. Acute kidney injury is basically a medical emergency related to severe adverse outcomes. This is a syndrome with many different causes characterized by a rapid loss of renal function which results in failure to maintain volume, fluids, electrolytes and acid-base balance. Acute kidney injury is a common syndrome linked to increased mortality. Detection of acute kidney injury based upon serum creatinine level, urinary production assessment. Acute kidney injury occurs in many different medical and surgical specialties, with elderly older people particularly vulnerable. Bacterial blood infection is the common cause of the acute kidney injury, and other causes include heart surgery, toxic drugs, or surgical contrast liquids and accidents. Acute damage to the kidneys in the body reduces alkaline phosphatase levels.

Approximately 700,000 deaths in Europe, the United States and Japan were related to acute kidney injury. Improved understanding of acute kidney injury is expected to increase the demand for care. Market for acute kidney injury treatment is increasing the renal ultrasonography needed to search for reversible cause of acute kidney injury such as kidney stone obstruction. Renal ultrasonography helps identify ischemic acute damage to the kidney and reduced renal blood flow. Acute kidney injury has now been widely recognized for a few days as a serious health-care concern. The demand for treating acute kidney injury is expected to grow with a multi-faceted quality assurance plan to improve treatment for acute kidney injury. Acute kidney injury is increasingly prevalent in developed and developing countries alike. Government awareness-raising efforts are expected to accelerate the development of the healthcare industry through the implementation of various Acute Kidney Injury services. The medical or healthcare industry is expected to drive market growth for the Acute Kidney Injury. Nevertheless, side effects of drugs impede market growth.

The market for Acute Kidney Injury Treatment is segmented based on injury type, therapy, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of Injury Type segment, the market is classified into Pre-renal, Intrinsic renal and Post-renal. The pre-renal acute kidney injury segment held a principal share in the global market for acute kidney injury treatment in 2018 in terms of injury type. The pre-renal acute kidney injury segment is estimated to gain market share by the end of 2027, in the acute kidney injury care market.

Based on the Therapy segment, the market is bifurcated Intermittent hemodialysis, Continuous renal replacement therapy and Sustained low-efficiency dialysis. Based on the Distribution Channel segment, the market is bifurcated into Hospital pharmacies, Online pharmacies and Others. The distribution channel group for hospital pharmacies will have a significant share over the coming years. Hospital pharmacies typically store a large number of drugs and advanced equipment and provide hospital patients with medication. The burden of genetic disorder would increase the number of hospitalizations, thereby having a positive effect on hospital pharmaceutical development.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. The increase of disease-oriented drug research in North America and the development of both approved and symptomatic treatment for acute kidney injury are expected to dominate the global acute kidney injury treatment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing area for treating acute kidney injury, due to the large pool of patients and increasing investment in better healthcare facilities.

Some of the players included in Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market are Angion Biomedica Corp., AM-Pharma, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., and LG Chem. amongst others.

