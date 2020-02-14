Getting Africans ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)

WHAT: Workshop on the digital economy and the fourth industrial revolution in Africa

WHO: The Industrial and Trade Development Department and Corporate IT Department

WHEN: 19 to 20 February 2020 from 9 am to 5 pm

WHERE: Babacar Ndiaye Auditorium, African Development Bank Headquarters

The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) will hold a workshop on the ability of the emerging technologies of the fourth industrial revolution to overcome the challenges that Africans face.

The workshop follows the recent launch of the report “Unlocking the potential of the fourth industrial revolution in Africa” by the Industrial and Trade Development Department of the African Development Bank. The report addresses the current state of the fourth industrial revolution and the business case for specific technologies (Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, big data analytics, the Internet of Things, additive manufacturing and drones) in Africa.

The workshop will reveal the Bank’s support for the digital economy in Africa and provide participants with a forum to share challenges and explore relevant approaches to harnessing the potential of the 4IR in Africa.

The event also aims to deepen collaboration with other development partners, governments and the private sector; and create business-to-business (B2B) networking opportunities between the Bank’s technical experts and invited private sector players.

The workshop targets ministries in charge of the digital economy, industry and investments, the private sector, civil society organizations, development partners, the media and Bank staff.

Media Contact: Solange Kamuanga-Tossou Communication and External Relations Department Email: s.kamuanga-tossou@afdb.org



