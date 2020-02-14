Electrosurgical Generators Market to be Worth Around USD 2.73 Bn by 2026 - Zion Market Research

Electrosurgical Generators

Electrosurgical Generators Market was valued at nearly USD 1.58 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.73 Billion by end of 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global electrosurgical generators market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR).

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled "Electrosurgical Generators Market –By Type (Bipolar and Monopolar), By Application (Optical, Maxillofacial, Dermatology, ENT, Gynecology, Cardiac, Dental, Orthopedic, Neurology, Urology, and Others), and By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026."

Electrosurgery is utilized regularly in surgery of eye for cutting, coagulating, dissecting, fulgurating, ablating, and shrinking of tissues. Moreover, an electrosurgical unit comprises a generator and a handpiece with one or many electrodes. The equipment is regulated through the usage of a switch on the footswitch. Additionally, electrosurgical generators have the ability to create myriad kinds of electrical waveforms. With the alteration in the waveforms, the related tissue effects have also resulted in changes.

Moreover, swift technological breakthroughs in the Electrosurgery domain coupled with the rise in the amount of the minimally invasive surgeries will prompt the growth of the electrosurgical generators industry over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, the escalating need of cosmetic surgeries is expected to exalt the growth of the electrosurgical generators industry over the period from 2020 to 2026.

Gynecology segment to contribute notably towards the overall market size by 2026

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is owing to the massive utilization of Electrosurgery for coagulating tissues at the time of performing gynecological surgeries. In addition to this, Electrosurgery also helps in avoiding tissue damage, thereby resulting in the segmental surge over the forecast timeline.

Hospitals to set up a strong foothold in the end-use segment by 2026

The dominance of the hospitals segment over 2019-2025 is owing to easy access to the electrosurgical generators coupled with performing a huge number of surgeries in the hospitals.

Europe to emerge as a key revenue pocket in electrosurgical generators market by 2026

The rise in the proportion of surgeries along with easy access to enhanced healthcare amenities is expected to favorably influence the growth of the European market during 2020-2026. Apparently, countries like Germany are anticipated to majorly impact the business growth of the region over the forecast timespan.

The key players involved in the electrosurgical generators business are CooperSurgical, Inc., Medtronic, elliquence, Olympus Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc. (Bovie), Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon), and Utah Medical Products, Inc.

This report segments the Electrosurgical Generators market as follows:

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Bipolar

Monopolar

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Optical

Maxillofacial

Dermatology

ENT

Gynecology

Cardiac

Dental

Orthopedic

Neurology

Urology

Others

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market: By End-Use Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

