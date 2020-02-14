One Identity’s RSA Conference Sessions, Booth Demonstrations Provide Crucial Identity Governance and Administration and Privileged Access Management Best Practices

Open Source Evangelist Peter Czanik to demonstrate how to get the most from open source Sudo PAM functionality for Linux/Unix in a technical classroom session



/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity (RSA Conference booth 6271), a proven leader in identity-centered security, will demonstrate the importance of managing identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), and Active Directory (AD) account lifecycle management through a range of activities at the 2020 RSA Conference, being held February 24-28 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Most notably, One Identity Open Source Evangelist Peter Czanik will outline how the open source Sudo utility can be leveraged for PAM functions in a Linux/Unix environment. A separate session led by One Identity’s IAM Evangelist Todd Peterson will highlight the importance of placing identity at the center of a security strategy.

One Identity Session Details: Title: First Line of Open Source IAM: Just Sudo That Date: February 28 Time: 8: 30 am - 9:30 a.m. pacific time Presenter: Peter Czanik Location: Moscone West OST-FO1



Title: Security Starts Here Date: February 25 Time: 2:10 pm - 3:10 p.m. pacific time Presenter: Todd Peterson Location: South Expo Hall Briefing Center

Czanik’s session will teach attendees how to explore the lesser-known possibilities of the open source Sudo utility as building blocks to PAM in Linux/UNIX. For example, attendees will learn how to log and alert critical events in real time. Peterson’s session will spotlight how security often ignores the essential elements of identity, particularly as organizations adopt cloud deployment models. He will offer best practices to help organizations establish a rock-solid foundation of IGA and PAM by starting with unifying and securing identities

The One Identity team will be on site throughout the conference at booth 6271, where attendees can observe demonstrations of One Identity’s award-winning IGA, identity administration, AD account lifecycle management and PAM solutions. Conference attendees will also be given a chance to win a prize when they participate in One Identity’s Privileged Access Governance survey at the company's booth.

About One Identity

One Identity, a Quest Software business, lets organizations achieve an identity-centric security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings including AD account lifecycle management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, where security is achieved by placing identities at the core of the program to enable proper access across all user types, systems and data. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

