Vehicles For Disabled Market To Hit Around USD 5.9 Billion By 2025 With A CAGR of 9.7% - Zion Market Research

Global Vehicles for Disabled Market was estimated at 2.7 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is slated to be valued at 5.9 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per analysts at Zion Market Research, the global vehicles for disabled market was capitalized at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to cross USD 5.9 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7% in the foreseeable future. Increasing emphasis on providing equality to disabled people in terms of accessibility & mobility solution and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is expected to boost the market.

Established companies such as Vantage Mobility International, Toyota Motor Corporation, Revability, BraunAbility, and Mobility Works lead the global vehicle for disabled market regionally and globally. In addition to this, players such as Sunrise Medical Holdings, Pride Mobility, KYMCO Global, Invacare, and Amigo Mobility International also have a lion’s share in the development of the global market.

Mobility Scooter Is Anticipated To Be The Quickest-Developing Sector Of The Global Market

The mobility scooter segment is anticipated to develop quickest amongst others in the years to come. Mobility scooters are e-scooters, presenting a low-priced method to be capable to traveling independently, both outdoors and indoors. Users with a disability aim to opt for mobility scooters over electric wheelchairs owing to less manual effort required and enhanced efficiency.

A number of mobility scooter makers are spending in R&D to bring a more innovative device to lure disabled users. There have been different enhancements to convert mobility scooters more competent. For example, mobility scooters can travel at a speed of 4–8 mph, and the seats of these vehicles are adjustable as per the person’s height. Factors such as rise in the number of orthopedic disorders, increasing government schemes & initiatives, and technological enactments are expected to drive the growth of market.

Asia Pacific Market Is Anticipated To Clock Stunning Growth In The Coming Years

Asia Pacific is anticipated to see a stunning development, followed by North America and Europe in the years to come. The market development in the area can also be credited to the rising awareness towards mobility solution, rising developments in healthcare infrastructure, and different programs by government as well as private organizations of the nation.

The growing aged population and government programs in Japan are boosting the development of enhanced tech for vehicles created for disabled users in the nation. Toyota is in the vanguard position in the market in Japan for such vehicles. The firm has spent majorly to design autonomous vehicles for disabled users.

North America is anticipated to be the biggest market, after Europe. The area includes developed countries such as Canada and the US. The area is the home of a number of leading companies such as Braunability, Vantage Mobility International, Mobility Works, and Revability, Inc.

The global vehicles for disabled market are segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

SUV/MPV

Pick-up Truck

Mobility Scooter

By Manufacturer Type

OEM

Third-Party Customization

By Entry Configuration

Side Entry

Rear Entry

By Entry Mechanism

Ramp

Lifting Equipment

By Driving Option

Driving on Swivel Seat

Driving through Wheelchair

Driving on Normal Seat

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

