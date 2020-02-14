Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market to be Worth Around USD 4.5 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research

Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market in 2019 was valued at USD 2.0 billion and is anticipated to surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1 %

Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market in 2019 was valued at USD 2.0 billion and is anticipated to surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1 %” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the researchers at Zion Market Research, the global hemato oncology testing market in 2019 was valued at USD 2.0 billion and is anticipated to surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period. The market growth is boosted by the increasing worldwide prevalence of hematologic cancer, rising collaborations for designing new assays, and increasing awareness associated with personalized medicines.

The major players in the global hemato oncology testing market comprise Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Invivoscribe, Inc., MolecularMD, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Asuragen, Inc., ARUP Laboratories Inc., and ArcherDx, Inc.

Services Segment To Maintain Its Dominance In The Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market

On the basis of product & services, the global hemato oncology testing is divided into assay kits and services. The services segment in 2018 added up for the biggest share of the global market and is predicted to maintain its dominance in the coming period. This is majorly owing to the rising incidence and prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma cancers. In addition to this, increasing awareness related to enhanced treatment methods such as personalized medicine is also boosting the development of this section.

Get Free Research Report PDF Sample for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/hemato-oncology-testing-industry

On the basis of technology, the global market has been divided into 5 subsegments, such as IHC, PCR, cytogenetics, NGS, and other technologies. Amongst these, the PCR section is predicted to rule the market in the forecast period, owing to the extensive employment of this tech due to easy availability of assay kits and its ease of use.

Asia Pacific To Clock The Highest Rate Of Growth By The End Of 2025

Regionally, the hemato oncology testing market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. While North America ruled the market earlier, Asia Pacific is anticipated to clock the highest CAGR in the global market in the coming period. Development in the APAC market is boosted majorly by the huge patient population. Rising aim of major companies on branching out in this area will also flourish the market growth.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Hemato Oncology Testing Market - By Cancer (Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma), By Cancer & Services (Assay Kits and Services), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories), By Technology (NGS, IHC, and PCR), and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hemato-oncology-testing-industry

The global hemato oncology testing market is segmented as follows:

By Product & Service

Services

Assay Kits

By Technology

PCR

IHC

NGS

Cytogenetics

Others

By End User

Clinical laboratories

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users (CROs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies)

By Type

Leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia

Acute lymphocytic leukemia

Other leukemia (Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia)

lymphoma

non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Other cancers (Myeloma, Myelofibrosis (MF), Essential Thrombocythemia)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse full TOC with more Report Details - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/download-toc/hemato-oncology-testing-industry

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.