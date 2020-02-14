Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market is Expected to Reach USD 46.19 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Type (Release Liner, Linerless), Nature (Permanent, Removable, Repositionable), Printing Technology, Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global self-adhesive labels market is expected to grow from USD 29.42 billion in 2017 to USD 46.19 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

The self-adhesive labels market is growing at robust growth rate, owing to its ease of access, increasing demand from e commerce industry, and rising consumer awareness about information of the product on packaging. The rise of e commerce has increased demand for packaging, which uses self-adhesive labels. E commerce has gained the considerable interest among the consumer, owing to its various advantages. E commerce industry is rising very rapidly across the globe, which is providing many potential opportunities for the vendors of self-adhesive labels in the upcoming years.

Self-adhesive labels are special type of labels that are made by using pressure sensitive adhesives. Thus, they only require the pressure of a finger or hand to be applied onto a surface. In other words they are self-adhesives. Self-adhesive labels generally contain important information such as barcode, product description, expiry date, tracking code of the product. Thus global increase in trade and as well as rising consumption of pharmaceuticals, FMCG and consumer goods is anticipated to fuel the increase in demand for the self-adhesive labels.

Global self-adhesive labels market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from various end user industries. In addition to this, emergence of ecommerce industry and development of newer innovative labels is driving the global demand for self-adhesive labels. Whereas high investment cost, cost effectiveness of wet glue labels as well as increasing preference for directly print on the packaging are projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global self-adhesive labels market include are Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Constantia Flexibles Group, UPM-Kymmene, Multi-Color Corporation, Coveris holdings S.A., Fuji Seal International, Huhtamaki, LINTEC, and Torraspapel Adestor, ETIS, Flexibles Group GmbH, Müroll GmbH, Royston Labels Ltd., and S&K LABEL among others. To enhance their market position in the global self-adhesive labels market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint venture, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership. To effectively compete and help the consumers differentiate between the products firms are increasingly launching innovative products.

For instance in 2016, Constantia Flexibles group announced its collaboration with Thinfilm, to deliver pressure sensitive labels utilizing Thinfilm’s NFC OpenSense technology to leading brands within the beverages industries for consumer engagement and mobile marketing applications.

In October 2019, Avery Dennison announced the launch of new label adhesive technology called Surfas, rPE and rPET liner with ORUS, a one-roll unique service programme, more than 30% recycled PET bottle content, and a digital inkjet portfolio.

In February 2017, CCL Industries Inc. announced the binding agreement to acquire a 70% stake in privately owned Super Label Mfg. Co. ("Super Label"), based in Mumbai, India, to enter into the Indian market.

Release liner segment held the largest market share of 56.19% in 2017

Type segment is divided in to release liner, linerless. Release liner segment emerged as the largest segment with a 56.19% share of market revenue in 2017. Release liners can be cut be cut in any shape and are easy to apply over the packaging surface.

Permanent segment is anticipated to progress at the highest CAGR of 8.07% over the forecast period Nature type segment is categorised into permanent, removable and repositionable. Permanent segment is anticipated to progress at the highest CAGR of 8.07% over the forecast period. Ability of permanent labels to remain stuck on the uneven surface and their durability are the main drivers that are expected to drive this increase in demand.

Flexography held the largest market share and valued at USD 7.98 billion in 2017

Printing technology is segmented into digital printing flexography, lithography, screen printing, gravure, letterpress, and offset. Flexography segment to dominate the market with USD 7.98 billion revenue in 2017. Ability to print on various types of surface, print durability and consistency in printing patterns are the main factors that are boosting this increase in demand.

Food and beverages segment held the largest market share of 32.61% in 2017

Application segment is divided into consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, home & personal care products, retail labels and others. Food and beverages segment emerged as the leader in global self-adhesive labels market with a 32.61% share of revenue in 2017. This rise in demand can be attributed to increasing consumption of packaged food as well as fruits and vegetables across the globe. These labels help in identifying source, ingredients, quantity, and best before date of the labelled product.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Self-Adhesive Labels Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Africa. Rising demand for food and beverages, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals as well as personal care products steered Asia Pacific region to emerge as the global leader in self-adhesive labels market with USD 11.30 billion revenue in 2017. Moreover, the growth of e commerce industry, specifically in the China and India, further boosting the growth of market in the region.

About the report:

The global self-adhesive labels market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Million Sq. Meters), imports (Million Sq. Meters) and exports (Million Sq. Meters). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

