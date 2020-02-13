/EIN News/ -- Barcelona , Spain, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Dalyce Semko Suanez Open2America Phone: (403) 869-3259 E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Localers launch in Barcelona,

offering curated immersive visits in the heart of the Catalan capital



Barcelona , Spain –

Localers, the start-up brand of the number one tour operator in France, Paris Experience Group, specialized in guided city walks and local expertise, is branching out in Barcelona. With a successful portfolio of unique and carefully crafted experiences already available in France and Italy, the group is excited to empower travelers with off-the-beaten-track tours in heart of the Catalan capital.



Aimed at a higher-end international clientele interested in immersing themselves in local customs, each Localers experience unpacks authentic and unexpected tours that take visitors to the essence of what makes each city unique.



In Barcelona, Localers currently offers six city tours equally suited to first time voyagers and to travel-savvy veterans alike, fulfilling their passion about each city and its monuments. From museums to thematic walking tours, these visits bring together the Catalan essentials of heritage, culture and gastronomy. Visitors have the choice between two food tours in different areas of the city, one in Born, the central Gothic quarter, and one in Gracia, the bohemian area of the city, where they can relish in red wine and Spanish ham while raving about the works at Picasso’s museum. Localers also offers the opportunity to explore Gaudi’s masterpiece, the very Sagrada Familia, with a professional and passionate guide.



Tours range from 39 to 319 euros.



For more information: https://www.localers.com/our-tours-in-Barcelona





About Localers:



Founded in 2012 and part of the Paris Experience Group since 2017, Localers offers international clientele a premium selection of walking experiences in small groups or private. The tours, mainly conducted in English, cover the neighborhoods and monuments, as well as unusual themes off the beaten track, specific to each city, empowering travelers to explore each city.



Each itinerary is designed by a team of travel designers and constantly evolves thanks to the support network of 120 passionate local guides, each an expert in their field (historians, artists, stylists, photographers ...).



Localers ambassadors and tour guides are carefully recruited for their knowledge and experience.

About Paris Experience Group:



Founded in 1929, Paris Experience Group is the leading tourist hospitality company in Paris and in France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than one million French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 500 experiences to discover in more than 50 destinations or must-see sites in Paris and France. Paris Experience Group is made up of three clusters of expertise that bring together its commercial brands: the Land Pole with the Paris City Vision brand, the historical leader in excursions and visits to Paris and France with 800,000 customers in 2018, the River Pole, with the Paris Seine brand, for activities on the river and the New Experiences Pole with the Localers for activities offered by the group's start-up. Ekkio Capital, an independent private equity firm, has been the group's majority shareholder since 2015.







Attachment

Contact:Dalyce Semko Suanez Open2America Phone: (403) 869-3259 E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com

MC61101_8d7afd5d611ea50 Localers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.