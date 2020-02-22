San José City College Hosts Cash for College eBus

Students enter the Cash for College eBus at San José City College

The e-Bus helped ensure that both foster youth and Dreamers seeking financial assistance for their educational goals received the help they need to keep them on the pathway.” — Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC president

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San José City College (SJCC) hosted the Cash for College eBus to provide onsite application assistance for young adults, foster youth, and Dreamers between the ages of 14 and 26. SJCC was the only California Community College in Santa Clara County to host the event.

The eBus, sponsored by the California Department of Social Services and the California Student Aid Commission, visited campus on Tuesday, February 18. More than 50 students who were at various stages of the financial aid application process received help.

SJCC Outreach Recruitment Coordinator, Xiomara Martinez, lauded the value of the eBus for students. "Applying for financial aid can be a complicated and daunting process. The eBus allows students to have financial aid professionals to help them navigate the process and provide some reassurance. It is especially beneficial to have representatives from the California Student Aid Commission onsite to help students and answer any Chafee or Cal Grant questions."

Participants received assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Chafee Grant application. The Chafee Grant is for individuals who are current and former foster youth.

Students must have been in foster care for at least one day, between the ages of 16 and 18, as a dependent or ward of the court and demonstrate financial need. Current and former foster youth may be eligible for up to $5,000 a year in college grants.

Undocumented students or those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program also received assistance by completing the California Dream Act Application (CADAA).

"SJCC is proud to assist the most vulnerable groups in our community," said Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC president. "The e-Bus helped ensure that both foster youth and Dreamers seeking financial assistance for their educational goals received the help they need to keep them on the pathway."

While there is no deadline to apply for the Chaffee grant, there is a deadline of March 2 to apply for the Cal Grants program and CADAA.

The eBus is a former city transit vehicle, provided by the Community College Foundation's Community Connect program, equipped with laptop computers, printers, scanners, internet access, and staffed by experts who help students complete their applications.

About San José City College

Established in 1921 and near downtown San Jose, SJCC is enjoying a 21st Century rebirth with new and upgraded state-of-the-art buildings thanks to voter-approved bond measures. Since the 2017 academic year, SJCC has experienced one of the fastest rates of enrollment growth for community colleges in the state, adding more than 1,000 students.

