Enterprise Engineering, Inc and ebankIT expand partnership in the United States for Open Banking and Banking Platform Solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Engineering, Inc. (EEI), an industry leader and trusted advisor to the financial services industry, today announced an expanded joint marketing venture with ebankIT, a premiere global digital banking platform provider. The partnership solidifies EEI’s unique position as an Open Banking integrator and implementor and boosts ebankIT’s presence in North America.



Explosive growth in Open Banking technology and standards has created tremendous opportunity for financial institutions and industry counterparties. As financial data sharing evolves, providing secure data channels that benefit consumers has created a variety of challenges for financial institutions, regulators, aggregators and fintech firms. “Our goal is to help firms answer those challenges and continue to build and improve on leading-edge solutions that offer secure, competitive advantages with new fresh applications for our customers,” said William Trapani, EEI’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This is a major forward-looking step for ebankIT and EEI.”

With ebankIT’s omnichannel digital banking platform, the opportunity now exists for US Banks and Credit Unions to have a new innovative way to provide full-service banking capabilities. Once connected to a core banking system, ebankIT allows banks to rapidly deploy world-class dynamic banking solutions for both their customers and in-house teams. (see www.ebankit.com for more details.)

“This partnership represents a terrific opportunity for EEI and ebankIT. Our product sets are extremely complementary and are best-in-class in our target markets,” said George Anderson, Founder of EEI. “Together, ebankIT and EEI can provide impossibly fast time to market and ROI for our joint customers.”

Later in the year EEI and ebankIT will be hosting a series of educational half-day seminars on Open Banking and banking solutions kicking off in New York in late March 2020.

About ebankIT

ebankIT is an international company that develops a leading Omnichannel digital banking platform with capabilities to enable Banks and Credit Unions to run lean, run smart and innovate fast. ebankIT’s mission is to help the banking business realize their full potential, strengthen customer relationship while minimizing costs and increase digital revenues. Operating at a global scale, ebankIT is helping customers to transform their businesses by delivering a fast-seamless Omnichannel Digital Banking Transformation with an innovative banking platform with out-of-the-box omni-channel capabilities.

For more information, please visit: www.ebankIT.com

About Enterprise Engineering, Inc. (EEI)

EEI has been a trusted advisor to the financial services industry since 1995. From the outset EEI has been successfully guiding our clients through the challenges of digital transformation and Open Banking. We advise, build and improve on leading-edge solutions that offer secure, competitive advantages to our customers. EEI was recently named “20 Most Promising Big Data Solutions” by CIO Review and “Best Global Financial Solutions Provider of the Year” by M&A Today: Global Awards. We were also named a “Leading Provider of Financial Services Technology Solutions” by Wealth and Finance.

For more information, please visit www.joineei.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rita Ranieri

SVP of Sales

646.623.9556

press@joineei.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.