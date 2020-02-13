Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur Is Your Next Valentine’s Day Worthy Delight Thanks To CaskCartel.com

Order Online | Get Delivered | Valentines Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

USA, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all this talk about Valentine’s Day, we often forget about Galentine’s Day and other excuses to celebrate the people you love throughout the month. CaskCartel.com knows how to make any moment special with its extensive online collection. Make this month of love one for the books with a memorable bottle, it might even replace the dessert! Shop online now and you’ll enjoy doorstep delivery of all your must-have premium spirits. While you don’t need an excuse to make a toast alongside your friends and family, let CaskCartel.com make any moment cheers-worthy.

Hotel Tango | American Straight Bourbon Whiskey

If you’re searching for a bold cocktail to share, try a bottle of Hotel Tango’s American Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This bourbon is made with choice wheat and corn aged in new medium-char oak barrels and 90 proofed for smooth easy drinking. Enjoy tasting notes of toasted almond, subtle oak and spice. This bourbon is best enjoyed sinking into an easy chair next to a crackling fireplace-neat or with a single ice cube. Add a touch of water to open up the smokier oaken flavor. No matter how or who you celebrate your Valentine’s Day with, they’ll fall in love with Hotel Tango’s Bourbon Whiskey. Shop your next signature bottle through CaskCartel.com.

Zodiac Vodka

If Galentine’s Day is your preferred holiday of love for the month, complete it with a bottle of Zodiac Vodka. As one of the few potato vodkas out there, it is even rarer that it’s American made. This Vodka is produced in Idaho from Idaho potatoes. Zodiac Vodka is an easy addition to any classic cocktail you’ll be serving and will be a great conversation topic amongst your friends. Whether you’re planning on creating a signature cocktail for all your friends to enjoy, or want to supply a few options for them to make, no Galentine’s Day will feel complete once you supply a bottle of Zodiac Vodka. CaskCartel.com makes every moment memorable with a special edition and limited release bottles available straight to your doorstep.

Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur

As far as traditional Valentine’s Day gifts go, no romantic evening is complete without some chocolate. Take a spin on the usual expectation and try a bottle of Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur for your dessert.

An extremely rich, creamy-tasting white chocolate liqueur with the world-famous Godiva name, the makers of fine Belgium chocolate bring you their latest masterpiece. This White Chocolate Liqueur is an elegant spirit filled with the delicate flavors of white chocolate and Madagascar vanilla for a soft, lush finish. Perfect for mixed drinks or as a gift, this bottle is sure to please and thrill. Shop the complete Godiva collection at CaskCartel.com to make your Valentine’s Day that much sweeter.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself on operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions, and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.



