Nathan Stanley Releases "That's How I Got To Memphis" on MC1 Nashville

Nathan Stanley Nathan Stanley MC1 Nashville

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MC1 Releases "That's How I Got To Memphis" from Nathan Stanley to Country Radio! "That's How I Got To Memphis" is a recut of the Tom T. Hall classic.In the deep lonesome hills of southwestern Virginia on August 16, 1992 a baby boy was born into the Stanley family. Nathan Edmond Stanley was born into a music royalty bloodline and family Legacy. As the grandson of the Bluegrass music icon Dr. Ralph Stanley, Nathan made his music debut at the young age of 2 on stage with his Grandfather at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, playing the spoons for the Clinch Mountain Boys. He later graduated to playing the mandolin, and in 2007 became the lead singer and rhythm guitar player for the Clinch Mountain Boys, who was one of the most highly acclaimed bands in the music industry. To rewind his life and look back in time his history is simple, an entertainer on a mission! He’s an original.Nathan Stanley refuses to be a carbon copy. Nathan would say “If it’s been done, I don’t think I’ll do it that way”. His musical influences include Dr. Ralph Stanley, Elvis Presley, George Jones and others.He has spent most of his life on a 45-foot tour bus traveling across the United States and internationally. In 2006, he had the great honor to perform for the Queen of England when HRH, Queen Elizabeth II visited the state of Virginia. He had a #1 song on the Inspirational Country Music (ICM) charts in 2011 with Vince Gill on the unforgettable “White Dove.” The National Traditional Country Music Association voted “My Kind Of Country” the “Classic Country Album of the Year” in 2011. In 2014, Nathan signed a recording deal with Willow Creek Records Nashville, TN. In October 2014, his album “Every Mile” garnered Nathan his first GMA Dove Award (Gospel Music's Highest Honor) nomination and win for “Bluegrass Album of the year”. In January 2015, Nathan was featured on the Grammy Nominated Cracker Barrel album Ralph Stanley and Friends: “Man of Constant Sorrow.” Nathan performed two songs with his Grandfather on the special project. One was the classic “Rank Stranger” and the other was a heartfelt performance of “Hills of Home." In 2016 Nathan was voted "Best Bluegrass Artist" at the ICM AWARDS in Nashville, TN. Stanley was the last lead singer for Dr. Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys.Also in 2016, Stanley made several cameo appearances in the award winning Christmas Movie “Believe" staring Ryan O'Quinn and produced by the great Billy Dickson.From 2013-2016, Nathan Stanley hosted his very own television show on Living Faith TV based out of Bristol, Tennessee. With more than 1 Million Viewers each month, “The Nathan Stanley Show” was the #1 show on the network for the almost 4 years it was on. Viewers tuned in each Saturday Night from Southwest Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina, and East Tennessee. Many from around the country would watch/stream the show from the internet.Nathan Stanley is a class act who is no stranger to success. Stanley has nine solo albums to his credit, recording with artists such as Brad Paisley, George Jones, Vince Gill, Marty Stuart, Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, Del McCoury, The Isaacs, Gene Watson, T. Graham Brown, and many more.His voice is filled with conviction and emotion, with traces of old ghosts from days gone by. He is driven by the passion of the song. Staying true to Roots, Nathan’s faith is no secret to anybody. Every time he steps out on a stage he lets his audiences know that his blessings and talent is a gift from God.Nathan will release his 10th studio album in the winter of 2019. The project is real country music! The first radio single, “That’s How I Got To Memphis” was released to Country & Americana Radio nationwide on February 12th, 2020. Stanley will tour with his country band this year while still doing a select amount of his acoustic show concerts. He is currently signed with MC1 Nashville To know him is to love him! As unique as a fingerprint, Nathan Stanley will leave his mark on your soul! Go see Nathan while out on tour! You will be glad you did."That's How I Got To Memphis" is available on iTunes, Spotify and YouTube



