PDF Solutions® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

New Reporting Line Items Commence With These Results

Analytics revenue grew by 29% for full year 2019 year-over-year

Analytics accounted for 58% of total 2019 full year revenues

GAAP gross margins expanded to 61% from 50% year-over-year

Non-GAAP gross margins expanded to 65% from 55% year-over-year

Operating activities generated $24.6 million in cash during the full year 2019

Cash and cash equivalents of $97.6 million at the end of 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (“PDF Solutions” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDFS), a leading provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also announced that it is commencing reporting revenue in two components: Analytics and Integrated Yield Ramp. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue comprises revenue from the Company’s engagements that include performance incentives based on customers’ yield achievement, such as Gainshare royalty. Analytics revenue comprises all other revenue, including from the Company’s Exensio® software platform, Design-for-Inspection™ solution (DFI™), and Characterization Vehicle® solutions. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the new revenue presentation.

Highlights of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $22.6 million, compared to $21.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $19.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Analytics revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.5 million, compared to $12.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.1 million, compared to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total revenues for the full year 2019 year were essentially flat versus 2018. Analytics revenue for the full year 2019 grew by 29% compared to 2018, while Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the full year declined by 24% compared to 2018. For the fourth quarter and the full year 2019, Analytics revenue comprised 60% and 58% of total revenues, respectively.

Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP gross margin of 60% showed an improvement from 51% in the fourth quarter of 2018. GAAP gross margin for the full year 2019 and 2018 was 61% and 50%, respectively. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 was 64% and 55%, respectively. Non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2019 and 2018 was 65% and 55%, respectively.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.3 million, or ($0.04) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.7 million, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, and compared to net loss of $3.1 million, or ($0.10) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. On a GAAP basis, net loss for the full year 2019 was $5.4 million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $7.7 million, or ($0.24) per basic and diluted share, for the full year 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, and compared to net loss of $0.4 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2019, was $4.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the full year 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 were $97.6 million, compared to $96.1 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.5 million. Operating activities generated $24.6 million in cash during the year ended December 31, 2019, in part due to the collection of a significant amount of long-outstanding accounts receivables during the third quarter of 2019.

Conference Call

As previously announced, PDF Solutions will discuss these results on a live conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The call will be simultaneously web cast on PDF Solutions’ website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts. A replay of the web cast will be available at the same website address beginning approximately two hours after completion of the live call. A copy of this press release, including the disclosure and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, which non-GAAP measures may be used periodically by PDF Solutions’ management when discussing financial results with investors and analysts, will also be available on PDF Solutions’ website at http://www.pdf.com/press-releases following the date of this release.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Commentary Available Online

A Management Report reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call webcast.



Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the effects of non-recurring items (including adjustment to contingent consideration related to acquisition, write-down in value of property and equipment, restructuring charges and severance payments), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the non-cash portion of income taxes. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of certain non-recurring items) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements planned to be made on the planned conference call regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results are forward looking and are subject to future events and circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare royalties, cost and schedule of new product development; continued adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; the provision of technology and services prior to the execution of a final contract, the potential impact of the coronavirus on our operations in China or demand for our products by customers in China; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, most recently filed for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements. The Company has not filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect the completion of our audit and any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates that are identified prior to the time the Company files the Form 10-K.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining industry-leading data analytics and professional services with exclusive, differentiated product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and to deliver the machine learning insights that drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

Characterization Vehicle, Design-for-Inspection, DFI, Exensio, PDF Solutions, and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,605 $ 96,089 Accounts receivable, net 40,651 51,570 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,320 9,562 Total current assets 147,576 157,221 Property and equipment, net 40,798 35,681 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,609 — Goodwill 2,293 1,923 Intangible assets, net 6,221 5,064 Deferred tax assets 25,327 19,044 Other non-current assets 9,720 6,972 Total assets $ 239,544 $ 225,905 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,636 $ 2,454 Accrued compensation and related benefits 5,072 4,727 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,665 3,235 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 1,867 — Deferred revenues - current portion 10,639 8,477 Billings in excess of recognized revenues 1,117 635 Total current liabilities 27,996 19,528 Long-term income taxes payable 5,368 3,751 Non-current operating lease liabilities 7,677 — Other non-current liabilities 2,346 2,831 Total liabilities 43,387 26,110 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in-capital 325,202 310,665 Treasury stock at cost (91,695 ) (79,142 ) Accumulated deficit (35,870 ) (30,452 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,480 ) (1,276 ) Total stockholders’ equity 196,157 199,795 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 239,544 $ 225,905

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (1)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Analytics $ 13,527 $ 12,691 $ 10,351 $ 49,627 $ 38,502 Integrated yield ramp 9,035 9,223 9,374 35,958 47,292 Total revenues 22,562 21,914 19,725 85,585 85,794 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 9,059 8,715 9,721 33,474 42,803 Research and development 8,754 8,435 6,898 32,747 27,998 Selling, general and administrative 6,359 5,990 6,133 26,299 23,934 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 173 174 109 609 435 Restructuring charges — — 576 92 576 Interest and other expense (income), net 31 (202 ) (210 ) (276 ) (493 ) Loss before income taxes (1,814 ) (1,198 ) (3,502 ) (7,360 ) (9,459 ) Income tax benefit (484 ) (511 ) (388 ) (1,942 ) (1,743 ) Net loss $ (1,330 ) $ (687 ) $ (3,114 ) $ (5,418 ) $ (7,716 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average common shares: Basic 32,429 32,392 32,306 32,411 32,169 Diluted 32,429 32,392 32,306 32,411 32,169

_______________________

(1) In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, in order to improve the transparency of our revenue reporting, the Company updated its Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to change its historical presentation of revenue categories. The Company now presents revenues in the following categories: Analytics and Integrated yield ramp. Integrated yield ramp comprises revenue from the Company’s engagements that include performance incentives based on customers’ yield achievement, such as Gainshare royalty. Analytics comprises all other revenue, including from the Company’s Exensio® software platform, Design-for-Inspection™ solution (DFI™), and Characterization Vehicle® solutions. Prior periods Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations have been reclassified to conform to the new revenue presentation. The change in presentation of revenue does not change the Company’s total revenues, or total cost of revenues.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net loss $ (1,330 ) $ (687 ) $ (3,114 ) $ (5,418 ) $ (7,716 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss): Stock-based compensation expense 2,782 2,732 2,470 11,423 10,295 Amortization of acquired technology 143 144 144 574 575 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 173 174 109 609 435 Restructuring charges and severance payments — — 576 92 907 Adjustment to contingent consideration related to acquisition — 30 90 30 90 Write-down in value of property and equipment — — 227 — 227 Tax impact of adjustments (700 ) (805 ) (868 ) (2,785 ) (1,992 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,068 $ 1,588 $ (366 ) $ 4,525 $ 2,821 GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.24 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.09 Shares used in diluted shares calculation 33,414 32,997 32,476 33,122 32,466





