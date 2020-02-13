CRN Recognizes Netsurion VP of Channel Sales and Alliances as a 2020 Channel Chief

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Guy Cunningham, its VP of Channel Sales and Alliances, to its prestigious list of 2020 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list are distinguished leaders who continue to drive growth and influence the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.



Throughout his career, Cunningham has focused on building strong, sustainable businesses in partnership with solution providers servicing both enterprise and mid-market customers. Taking advantage of his unique insight into both the vendor and the solution provider sides of the channel ecosystem, he’s built a flexible partner program focused on the unique needs of resellers and service providers. At Netsurion, he’s responsible for the company's fastest growing sales division, where he’s helped increase the number of partners Netsurion works to over 500.

The company's SIEM solution (EventTracker) and secure branch networking solution (BranchSDO) are seeing consistent growth in both the reseller and service provider markets. "I am very lucky to lead our growing channel program. It has been exciting for me to see our team and partner base mature and expand year-over-year,” said Cunningham. “Netsurion is focused on protecting everyday businesses that have limited cybersecurity resources to effectively detect and respond to threats. And our solutions are offered at a price point that allows our partners to provide high-impact cybersecurity solutions that also help them grow their business."

Each of the 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

Netsurion powers secure and agile networks for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them. In such environments, the convergence of threat protection and network management are driving the need for greater interoperability between the NOC (network operations center) and the SOC (security operations center) as well as solutions that fuse technology and service to achieve optimal results. To this end, Netsurion has converged purpose-built network hardware, innovative security software, and flexible managed services.

Netsurion’s SD-Branch solution, BranchSDO, is a comprehensive network management and security solution consisting of SD-WAN, next-gen security, cellular, Wi-Fi, and PCI DSS compliance tools and support. At the heart of the solution is the CXD, Netsurion’s SD-WAN edge appliance. Netsurion’s Security Operations solution, EventTracker, delivers advanced threat protection and compliance benefits in a variety of deployment options: a SIEM platform, a co-managed SIEM service with 24/7 SOC, and a managed SIEM for MSPs.



www.netsurion.com , Twitter: @Netsurion , LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netsurion/



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

