Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on March 12, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2020.



About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Bryan Petrucelli

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

804-289-1272

ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com





