Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Revenues of $113.2 million, compared with $99.0 million in the same period last year

GAAP net loss of $32.9 million, or $0.69 loss per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $5.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data 4th Quarter Full Year GAAP Results Q4 '19 Q4 '18 2019

2018

Revenue $ 113.2 $ 99.0 $ 419.3 $ 542.1 Net income (loss) $ (32.9 ) $ (144.7 ) $ (78.7 ) $ (407.1 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.69 ) $ (3.11 ) $ (1.66 ) $ (8.63 )





4th Quarter Full Year Non-GAAP Results Q4 '19 Q4 '18 2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ 5.4 $ (7.5 ) $ (1.3 ) $ 14.2 Operating income (loss) $ 7.4 $ (6.9 ) $ 5.1 $ 23.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.30

“We executed well on the first phase of our transformation in 2019 by improving gross margins and reducing expenses, leading to a return to profitability in the second half of the year. Our data storage business continued its solid performance. Furthermore, we are positioning the company for long-term growth in the front-end semiconductor, advanced packaging and compound semiconductor markets by executing on our product roadmaps,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.

“As we enter 2020, we are focused on optimizing our product portfolio, extending our core technologies into new markets, and further increasing our profitability,” concluded Dr. Miller.

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s first quarter 2020:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $95 million to $120 million

GAAP loss per share is expected to be in the range of ($0.24) to ($0.01)

Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.22

Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for further details.

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, February 13, 2020 starting at 4:30pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-888-394-8218 (toll free) or 1-646-828-8193 and use passcode 3039225. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Contacts: Investors: Media: Anthony Bencivenga (516) 252-1438 Kevin Long (516) 714-3978 abencivenga@veeco.com klong@veeco.com

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales $ 113,202 $ 98,972 $ 419,349 $ 542,082 Cost of sales 68,232 63,713 261,155 348,363 Gross profit 44,970 35,259 158,194 193,719 Operating expenses, net: Research and development 21,655 24,962 90,557 97,755 Selling, general, and administrative 19,128 21,218 79,749 92,060 Amortization of intangible assets 4,312 4,249 17,085 32,351 Restructuring 2,529 887 6,403 8,556 Acquisition costs — 53 — 2,959 Asset impairment 4,020 122,829 4,020 375,172 Other operating expense (income), net 190 42 (42 ) 368 Total operating expenses, net 51,834 174,240 197,772 609,221 Operating income (loss) (6,864 ) (138,981 ) (39,578 ) (415,502 ) Interest expense, net (4,663 ) (4,485 ) (17,405 ) (18,332 ) Other income (expense), net (20,973 ) — (20,973 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes (32,500 ) (143,466 ) (77,956 ) (433,834 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 371 1,208 777 (26,746 ) Net income (loss) $ (32,871 ) $ (144,674 ) $ (78,733 ) $ (407,088 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.69 ) $ (3.11 ) $ (1.66 ) $ (8.63 ) Diluted $ (0.69 ) $ (3.11 ) $ (1.66 ) $ (8.63 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 47,519 46,551 47,482 47,151 Diluted 47,519 46,551 47,482 47,151

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,294 $ 212,273 Restricted cash 657 809 Short-term investments 115,252 48,189 Accounts receivable, net 45,666 66,808 Contract assets 25,351 10,397 Inventories 133,067 156,311 Deferred cost of sales 445 3,072 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,966 22,221 Assets held for sale 11,180 — Total current assets 475,878 520,080 Property, plant and equipment, net 75,711 80,284 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,453 — Intangible assets, net 61,518 85,149 Goodwill 181,943 184,302 Deferred income taxes 1,549 1,869 Other assets 7,036 29,132 Total assets $ 818,088 $ 900,816 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,281 $ 39,611 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,243 46,450 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 54,870 72,736 Income taxes payable 830 1,256 Total current liabilities 118,224 160,053 Deferred income taxes 5,648 5,690 Long-term debt 300,068 287,392 Operating lease long-term liabilities 10,300 — Other liabilities 9,336 9,906 Total liabilities 443,576 463,041 Total stockholders’ equity 374,512 437,775 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 818,088 $ 900,816

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-Based Three months ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 113,202 $ 113,202 Gross profit 44,970 455 29 45,454 Gross margin 39.7 % 40.2 % Operating expenses 51,834 (3,287 ) (4,312 ) (6,213 ) 38,022 Operating income (loss) (6,864 ) 3,742 4,312 6,242 ^ 7,432 Net income (loss) (32,871 ) 3,742 4,312 30,262 ^ 5,445 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.69 ) $ 0.11 Diluted (0.69 ) 0.11 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 47,519 47,525 Diluted 47,519 48,404

_________________

^ - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 Restructuring 2,132 Asset Impairment 4,020 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 90 Subtotal 6,242 Non-cash interest expense 3,257 Impairment of equity investments 20,973 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (210 ) Total Other 30,262

_________________

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-based Three months ended December 31, 2018 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 98,972 $ 98,972 Gross profit 35,259 282 134 35,675 Gross margin 35.6 % 36.0 % Operating expenses 174,240 (3,071 ) (4,249 ) (124,327 ) 42,593 Operating income (loss) (138,981 ) 3,353 4,249 124,461 ^ (6,918 ) Net income (loss) (144,674 ) 3,353 4,249 129,532 ^ (7,540 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (3.11 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted (3.11 ) (0.16 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 46,551 46,551 Diluted 46,551 46,551

_________________

^ - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2018 Restructuring 722 Acquisition related 53 Asset impairment 122,829 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 70 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 190 Accelerated depreciation 597 Subtotal 124,461 Non-cash interest expense 3,023 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * 2,048 Total Other 129,532

_________________

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (32,871 ) $ (144,674 ) Share-based compensation 3,742 3,353 Amortization 4,312 4,249 Restructuring 2,132 722 Acquisition related — 53 Asset impairment 4,020 122,829 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting — 70 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 90 190 Accelerated depreciation — 597 Interest (income) expense, net 4,663 4,485 Impairment of equity investments 20,973 — Income tax expense (benefit) 371 1,208 Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 7,432 $ (6,918 )

This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-based For the year ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 419,349 $ 419,349 Gross profit 158,194 1,903 1,453 161,550 Gross margin 37.7 % 38.5 % Operating expenses 197,772 (13,367 ) (17,085 ) (10,841 ) 156,479 Operating income (loss) (39,578 ) 15,270 17,085 12,294 ^ 5,071 Net income (loss) (78,733 ) 15,270 17,085 45,102 ^ (1,276 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.66 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted (1.66 ) (0.03 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 47,482 47,482 Diluted 47,482 47,482

_________________

^ - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2019 Restructuring 6,006 Asset impairment 4,020 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 1,270 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 557 Accelerated depreciation 397 Other 44 Subtotal 12,294 Non-cash interest expense 12,676 Impairment of equity investments 20,973 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (841 ) Total Other 45,102

_________________

* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-based For the year ended December 31, 2018 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 542,082 $ 542,082 Gross profit 193,719 1,885 2,849 198,453 Gross margin 35.7 % 36.6 % Operating expenses 609,221 (14,189 ) (32,351 ) (387,388 ) 175,293 Operating income (loss) (415,502 ) 16,074 32,351 390,237 ^ 23,160 Net income (loss) (407,088 ) 16,074 32,351 372,862 ^ 14,199 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (8.63 ) $ 0.30 Diluted (8.63 ) 0.30 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 47,151 47,171 Diluted 47,151 47,199

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2018 Restructuring 7,395 Acquisition related 2,959 Asset impairment 375,172 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 2,516 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 1,011 Accelerated depreciation 1,184 Subtotal 390,237 Non-cash interest expense 11,762 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (29,137 ) Total Other 372,862

_________________

* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year ended Year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (78,733 ) $ (407,088 ) Share-based compensation 15,270 16,074 Amortization 17,085 32,351 Restructuring 6,006 7,395 Acquisition related — 2,959 Asset impairment 4,020 375,172 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 1,270 2,516 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 557 1,011 Accelerated depreciation 397 1,184 Other 44 — Interest (income) expense 17,405 18,332 Impairment of equity investments 20,973 — Income tax expense (benefit) 777 (26,746 ) Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 5,071 $ 23,160

This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the three months ending Share-based March 31, 2020 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 95 - $ 120 $ 95 - $ 120 Gross profit 37 - 48 1 — — 38 - 49 Gross margin 39 % - 41 % 39 % - 41 % Operating expenses ~$44 2 4 1 ~$37 Operating income (loss) (7 ) - 4 3 4 1 1 - 12 Net income (loss) $ (12 ) - $ (1 ) 3 4 5 $ — - $ 11 Income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.24 ) - $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 - $ 0.22 Weighted average number of shares 48 48 48 48

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2020 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (12 ) - $ (1 ) Share-based compensation 3 - 3 Amortization 4 - 4 Restructuring 1 - 1 Interest expense, net 4 - 4 Other 1 - 1 Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 1 - $ 12

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.