Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
- Revenues of $113.2 million, compared with $99.0 million in the same period last year
- GAAP net loss of $32.9 million, or $0.69 loss per diluted share
- Non-GAAP net income of $5.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share
PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.
|U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
|4th Quarter
|Full Year
|GAAP Results
|Q4 '19
|Q4 '18
|
2019
|
2018
|Revenue
|$
|113.2
|$
|99.0
|$
|419.3
|$
|542.1
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(32.9
|)
|$
|(144.7
|)
|$
|(78.7
|)
|$
|(407.1
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(3.11
|)
|$
|(1.66
|)
|$
|(8.63
|)
|4th Quarter
|Full Year
|Non-GAAP Results
|Q4 '19
|Q4 '18
|
2019
|2018
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5.4
|$
|(7.5
|)
|$
|(1.3
|)
|$
|14.2
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|7.4
|$
|(6.9
|)
|$
|5.1
|$
|23.2
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.11
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.30
“We executed well on the first phase of our transformation in 2019 by improving gross margins and reducing expenses, leading to a return to profitability in the second half of the year. Our data storage business continued its solid performance. Furthermore, we are positioning the company for long-term growth in the front-end semiconductor, advanced packaging and compound semiconductor markets by executing on our product roadmaps,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.
“As we enter 2020, we are focused on optimizing our product portfolio, extending our core technologies into new markets, and further increasing our profitability,” concluded Dr. Miller.
Guidance and Outlook
The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s first quarter 2020:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $95 million to $120 million
- GAAP loss per share is expected to be in the range of ($0.24) to ($0.01)
- Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.22
Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for further details.
Conference Call Information
A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, February 13, 2020 starting at 4:30pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-888-394-8218 (toll free) or 1-646-828-8193 and use passcode 3039225. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.
About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.
Forward-looking Statements
To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
-financial tables attached-
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Net sales
|$
|113,202
|$
|98,972
|$
|419,349
|$
|542,082
|Cost of sales
|68,232
|63,713
|261,155
|348,363
|Gross profit
|44,970
|35,259
|158,194
|193,719
|Operating expenses, net:
|Research and development
|21,655
|24,962
|90,557
|97,755
|Selling, general, and administrative
|19,128
|21,218
|79,749
|92,060
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4,312
|4,249
|17,085
|32,351
|Restructuring
|2,529
|887
|6,403
|8,556
|Acquisition costs
|—
|53
|—
|2,959
|Asset impairment
|4,020
|122,829
|4,020
|375,172
|Other operating expense (income), net
|190
|42
|(42
|)
|368
|Total operating expenses, net
|51,834
|174,240
|197,772
|609,221
|Operating income (loss)
|(6,864
|)
|(138,981
|)
|(39,578
|)
|(415,502
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(4,663
|)
|(4,485
|)
|(17,405
|)
|(18,332
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(20,973
|)
|—
|(20,973
|)
|—
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(32,500
|)
|(143,466
|)
|(77,956
|)
|(433,834
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|371
|1,208
|777
|(26,746
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(32,871
|)
|$
|(144,674
|)
|$
|(78,733
|)
|$
|(407,088
|)
|Income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(3.11
|)
|$
|(1.66
|)
|$
|(8.63
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(3.11
|)
|$
|(1.66
|)
|$
|(8.63
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|47,519
|46,551
|47,482
|47,151
|Diluted
|47,519
|46,551
|47,482
|47,151
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|129,294
|$
|212,273
|Restricted cash
|657
|809
|Short-term investments
|115,252
|48,189
|Accounts receivable, net
|45,666
|66,808
|Contract assets
|25,351
|10,397
|Inventories
|133,067
|156,311
|Deferred cost of sales
|445
|3,072
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|14,966
|22,221
|Assets held for sale
|11,180
|—
|Total current assets
|475,878
|520,080
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|75,711
|80,284
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|14,453
|—
|Intangible assets, net
|61,518
|85,149
|Goodwill
|181,943
|184,302
|Deferred income taxes
|1,549
|1,869
|Other assets
|7,036
|29,132
|Total assets
|$
|818,088
|$
|900,816
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|21,281
|$
|39,611
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|41,243
|46,450
|Customer deposits and deferred revenue
|54,870
|72,736
|Income taxes payable
|830
|1,256
|Total current liabilities
|118,224
|160,053
|Deferred income taxes
|5,648
|5,690
|Long-term debt
|300,068
|287,392
|Operating lease long-term liabilities
|10,300
|—
|Other liabilities
|9,336
|9,906
|Total liabilities
|443,576
|463,041
|Total stockholders’ equity
|374,512
|437,775
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|818,088
|$
|900,816
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Share-Based
|Three months ended December 31, 2019
|GAAP
|Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|113,202
|$
|113,202
|Gross profit
|44,970
|455
|29
|45,454
|Gross margin
|39.7
|%
|40.2
|%
|Operating expenses
|51,834
|(3,287
|)
|(4,312
|)
|(6,213
|)
|38,022
|Operating income (loss)
|(6,864
|)
|3,742
|4,312
|6,242
|^
|7,432
|Net income (loss)
|(32,871
|)
|3,742
|4,312
|30,262
|^
|5,445
|Income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|0.11
|Diluted
|(0.69
|)
|0.11
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|47,519
|47,525
|Diluted
|47,519
|48,404
_________________
^ - See table below for additional details.
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31, 2019
|Restructuring
|2,132
|Asset Impairment
|4,020
|Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|90
|Subtotal
|6,242
|Non-cash interest expense
|3,257
|Impairment of equity investments
|20,973
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|(210
|)
|Total Other
|30,262
_________________
* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.
These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Share-based
|Three months ended December 31, 2018
|GAAP
|Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|98,972
|$
|98,972
|Gross profit
|35,259
|282
|134
|35,675
|Gross margin
|35.6
|%
|36.0
|%
|Operating expenses
|174,240
|(3,071
|)
|(4,249
|)
|(124,327
|)
|42,593
|Operating income (loss)
|(138,981
|)
|3,353
|4,249
|124,461
|^
|(6,918
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(144,674
|)
|3,353
|4,249
|129,532
|^
|(7,540
|)
|Income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(3.11
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|Diluted
|(3.11
|)
|(0.16
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|46,551
|46,551
|Diluted
|46,551
|46,551
_________________
^ - See table below for additional details.
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31, 2018
|Restructuring
|722
|Acquisition related
|53
|Asset impairment
|122,829
|Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|70
|Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|190
|Accelerated depreciation
|597
|Subtotal
|124,461
|Non-cash interest expense
|3,023
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|2,048
|Total Other
|129,532
_________________
* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.
These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|$
|(32,871
|)
|$
|(144,674
|)
|Share-based compensation
|3,742
|3,353
|Amortization
|4,312
|4,249
|Restructuring
|2,132
|722
|Acquisition related
|—
|53
|Asset impairment
|4,020
|122,829
|Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|—
|70
|Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|90
|190
|Accelerated depreciation
|—
|597
|Interest (income) expense, net
|4,663
|4,485
|Impairment of equity investments
|20,973
|—
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|371
|1,208
|Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)
|$
|7,432
|$
|(6,918
|)
This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.
These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Share-based
|For the year ended December 31, 2019
|GAAP
|Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|419,349
|$
|419,349
|Gross profit
|158,194
|1,903
|1,453
|161,550
|Gross margin
|37.7
|%
|38.5
|%
|Operating expenses
|197,772
|(13,367
|)
|(17,085
|)
|(10,841
|)
|156,479
|Operating income (loss)
|(39,578
|)
|15,270
|17,085
|12,294
|^
|5,071
|Net income (loss)
|(78,733
|)
|15,270
|17,085
|45,102
|^
|(1,276
|)
|Income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(1.66
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Diluted
|(1.66
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|47,482
|47,482
|Diluted
|47,482
|47,482
_________________
^ - See table below for additional details.
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|For the year ended December 31, 2019
|Restructuring
|6,006
|Asset impairment
|4,020
|Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|1,270
|Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|557
|Accelerated depreciation
|397
|Other
|44
|Subtotal
|12,294
|Non-cash interest expense
|12,676
|Impairment of equity investments
|20,973
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|(841
|)
|Total Other
|45,102
_________________
* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments.
These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.
These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Share-based
|For the year ended December 31, 2018
|GAAP
|Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|542,082
|$
|542,082
|Gross profit
|193,719
|1,885
|2,849
|198,453
|Gross margin
|35.7
|%
|36.6
|%
|Operating expenses
|609,221
|(14,189
|)
|(32,351
|)
|(387,388
|)
|175,293
|Operating income (loss)
|(415,502
|)
|16,074
|32,351
|390,237
|^
|23,160
|Net income (loss)
|(407,088
|)
|16,074
|32,351
|372,862
|^
|14,199
|Income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(8.63
|)
|$
|0.30
|Diluted
|(8.63
|)
|0.30
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|47,151
|47,171
|Diluted
|47,151
|47,199
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|For the year ended December 31, 2018
|Restructuring
|7,395
|Acquisition related
|2,959
|Asset impairment
|375,172
|Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|2,516
|Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|1,011
|Accelerated depreciation
|1,184
|Subtotal
|390,237
|Non-cash interest expense
|11,762
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|(29,137
|)
|Total Other
|372,862
_________________
* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.
These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Year ended
|Year ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|$
|(78,733
|)
|$
|(407,088
|)
|Share-based compensation
|15,270
|16,074
|Amortization
|17,085
|32,351
|Restructuring
|6,006
|7,395
|Acquisition related
|—
|2,959
|Asset impairment
|4,020
|375,172
|Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|1,270
|2,516
|Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|557
|1,011
|Accelerated depreciation
|397
|1,184
|Other
|44
|—
|Interest (income) expense
|17,405
|18,332
|Impairment of equity investments
|20,973
|—
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|777
|(26,746
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)
|$
|5,071
|$
|23,160
This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.
These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Guidance for the three months ending
|Share-based
|March 31, 2020
|GAAP
|Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|$
|95
|-
|$
|120
|$
|95
|-
|$
|120
|Gross profit
|37
|-
|48
|1
|—
|—
|38
|-
|49
|Gross margin
|39
|%
|-
|41
|%
|39
|%
|-
|41
|%
|Operating expenses
|~$44
|2
|4
|1
|~$37
|Operating income (loss)
|(7
|)
|-
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|-
|12
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(12
|)
|-
|$
|(1
|)
|3
|4
|5
|$
|—
|-
|$
|11
|Income (loss) per diluted common share
|$
|(0.24
|)
|-
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.00
|-
|$
|0.22
|Weighted average number of shares
|48
|48
|48
|48
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2020
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|$
|(12
|)
|-
|$
|(1
|)
|Share-based compensation
|3
|-
|3
|Amortization
|4
|-
|4
|Restructuring
|1
|-
|1
|Interest expense, net
|4
|-
|4
|Other
|1
|-
|1
|Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)
|$
|1
|-
|$
|12
Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.
These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.
These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
