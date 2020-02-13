SPX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Q4 and Full-Year 2019 GAAP EPS of $0.75 and $1.67

Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Adjusted EPS* of $0.96 and $2.76

Introducing 2020 Full-Year Adjusted EPS* Guidance Range of $2.90-$3.05

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) today reported results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019.

Gene Lowe, President and CEO, remarked, “2019 was another milestone year for our company with several notable accomplishments that reflect the hard work and effort of our team. For the fourth year in a row SPX reported significant growth in adjusted EPS and free cash flow. We also completed three attractive, strategic acquisitions, including the fourth quarter purchase of Patterson-Kelley, within our HVAC segment, which accelerates our growth and strengthens our market position in commercial high efficiency boilers.”

Mr. Lowe commented further, “SPX is well positioned to continue delivering on our value creation framework. Our significant after-market and replacement revenue, and steady end-market drivers provide a stable platform for further earnings growth and strong cash generation. Our focus on successful new product introductions and channel initiatives continues to yield organic growth, while our business system drives operational improvements across the company. Additionally, our strong balance sheet and substantial capital availability support further strategic investments to enhance and accelerate our value creation strategy.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Overview:

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the company reported revenue of $444.6 million and operating income of $51.0 million, compared with revenue of $445.0 million and operating income of $52.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted per share income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.75, compared with a net income per share of $0.88 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

SPX’s adjusted revenue* was $445.1 million and adjusted operating income* was $62.6 million, compared with adjusted revenue* of $428.6 million and adjusted operating income* of $60.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted income per share* in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.96, compared with $0.91 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full-Year 2019 Overview:

For the full-year 2019, the company reported revenue of $1.5 billion and operating income of $107.9 million, compared with revenue of $1.5 billion and operating income of $107.6 million in 2018. Diluted per share income from continuing operations in 2019 was $1.67, compared with $1.75 in 2018.

SPX’s adjusted revenue* for 2019 was $1.5 billion and adjusted operating income* was $172.3 million, compared with adjusted revenue* of $1.4 billion and adjusted operating income* of $146.2 million in 2018. Adjusted income per share* in 2019 was $2.76, compared with $2.27 in 2018.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Comparisons:

GAAP Results: ($ millions) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Revenue $ 444.6 $ 445.0 $ 1,525.4 $ 1,538.6 Segment Income 68.9 70.9 174.0 178.5 Operating Income 51.0 52.2 107.9 107.6





Adjusted Results: ($ millions) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Adjusted Revenue* $ 445.1 $ 428.6 $ 1,527.0 $ 1,440.5 Adjusted Segment Income* 79.4 75.5 231.0 206.6 Adjusted Operating Income* 62.6 60.4 172.3 146.2

* Non-GAAP financial measure. See attached schedules for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP financial measure.

HVAC

Revenue for Q4 2019 was $193.8 million, compared with $182.7 million in Q4 2018, an increase of 6.1%, including a 4.1% increase from the acquisitions of SGS and Patterson-Kelley and a 0.1% unfavorable impact related to currency fluctuation. Organic revenue* increased 2.1%, reflecting an increase in cooling product sales.

Segment income in Q4 2019 was $38.1 million, compared to $37.3 million in Q4 2018. Adjusted segment income*, which excludes intangible amortization expense of $1.1 million, was $39.2 million, or 20.2% of revenue. This compares with adjusted segment income* of $37.4 million, or 20.5% of revenue in Q4 2018, which excludes intangible amortization expense of $0.1 million. The increase in adjusted segment income* was due to revenue growth and operational improvements within the cooling business. The 30 basis point decrease in adjusted segment income margin* was due to a less favorable sales mix.

Full-year 2019 revenue increased to $593.2 million in 2019, from $582.1 million in 2018, an increase of 1.9%. The increase was due to the acquisitions of SGS and Patterson-Kelley and, to a lesser extent, an increase in organic revenue* of 0.5% from higher sales of heating products.

Full-year 2019 segment income was $95.4 million in 2019, compared to $90.0 million in 2018. Adjusted segment income*, which excludes intangible amortization expense of $1.4 million, was $96.8 million, or 16.3% of revenue. This compares with adjusted segment income* of $90.4 million in 2018, or 15.5% of revenue, which excludes intangible amortization expense of $0.4 million. The increase in segment income and margin was due primarily to more favorable pricing and operational improvements within the segment’s cooling business.

Detection & Measurement

Revenue in Q4 2019 was $100.5 million, compared with of $96.4 million in Q4 2018, an increase of 4.3%, including a 0.1% favorable currency impact. Compared with adjusted revenue* of $96.9 million in Q4 2018, revenue increased 3.7%, including an 8.7% increase from the acquisition of Sabik. Organic revenue* decreased 5.0%, largely due to the timing of project-related sales of communication technologies products compared with 2018.

Segment income in Q4 2019 was $22.5 million, compared to $24.7 million in Q4 2018. Adjusted segment income*, which excludes intangible amortization expense of $1.8 million and an acquisition related adjustment of ($0.2) million, was $24.1 million, or 24.0% of revenue. This compares with adjusted segment income* of $26.8 million, or 27.7% of adjusted revenue*, in Q4 2018, which excludes intangible amortization expense of $1.4 million and acquisition related adjustment of $0.7 million. The 370 basis point decrease in adjusted segment income margin* was driven primarily by the timing of communications technologies project revenues noted above and a less favorable mix.

Full-year 2019 revenue was $384.9 million in 2019 compared with $320.9 million in 2018, an increase of 19.9%. Adjusted revenue* in 2018 was $321.4 million. The increase in revenue was due primarily to the impact of the acquisitions of Schonstedt and CUES in 2018, and the Sabik acquisition in 2019.

Full-year 2019 segment income was $81.7 million in 2019, compared to $72.4 million in 2018. Adjusted segment income*, which excludes intangible amortization expense of $7.5 million and acquisition related adjustments of $2.0 million, was $91.2 million, or 23.7% of revenue. This compares with adjusted segment income* of $81.2 million in 2018, or 25.3% of revenue, which excludes intangible amortization expense of $3.7 million and acquisition related adjustments of $5.1 million. The increase in adjusted segment income was due to the revenue increase noted above. The decrease in margin was due primarily to a less favorable sales mix.

Engineered Solutions

Revenue in Q4 2019 was $150.8 million, compared with $149.1 million in Q4 2018, an increase of 1.1%, driven by higher revenue from the sale of transformer products.

Segment income in Q4 2019 was $16.1 million, or 10.7% of revenue, compared with segment income of $11.3 million, or 7.6% of revenue in Q4 2018. The increase in segment income and margin was due to higher revenues from transformer products and, to a lesser extent, a more profitable sales mix of process cooling products.

Full-year 2019 revenue increased 2.2% to $548.9 million in 2019, from $537.0 million in 2018, driven by higher revenues in our transformers business due to operational improvements.

Full-year 2019 segment income was $43.0 million in 2019, or 7.8% of revenue, compared to segment income of $35.0 million, or 6.5% of revenue, in 2018. The increase in segment income and margin was primarily due to the increase in revenue noted above.

All Other

All Other, which includes the South African and Heat Transfer operations, had revenue of ($0.5) million in Q4 2019, compared with $16.8 million in Q4 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales associated with projects in South Africa, which are substantially complete, and the wind-down of the Heat Transfer business.

All Other incurred a loss in Q4 2019 of $7.8 million, compared with a loss of $2.4 million in Q4 2018. The increase in the loss was due primarily to lower revenue and higher legal fees associated with the projects in South Africa.

Full-year 2019 revenue decreased to ($1.6) million in 2019, from $98.6 million in 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales associated with projects in South Africa and the Heat Transfer business. Full-year revenue includes adjustments that reduced revenue associated with the South African projects.

All Other incurred a loss of $46.1 million in 2019, compared with a loss of $18.9 million in 2018, with the increase in the loss due primarily to the adjustments noted above associated with the projects in South Africa.

Financial Update:

As of December 31, 2019, SPX had total outstanding debt of $393.5 million and total cash of $54.7 million. During the full-year 2019, SPX generated net operating cash from continuing operations of $152.9 million. Capital expenditures for continuing operations for the full-year 2019 were $17.8 million. Net leverage, as calculated under the company’s bank credit agreement was 1.6x, compared with 1.7x at the end of 2018.

2020 Guidance:

SPX is targeting 2020 adjusted revenue* of approximately $1.6 billion with adjusted segment income margin* of 15.0-16.0% and adjusted operating income margin* of approximately 11.5%. Adjusted earnings per share* is expected to be in a range of $2.90 to $3.05.

Segment performance, on a year-over-year basis, is expected to be as follows:

Revenue Segment Income Margin % HVAC In a range of $630-640 million (+7% vs 2019 at midpoint)

16-16.5% Detection &

Measurement In a range of $395-415 million (+5% vs 2019 at midpoint) 23-24% Engineered

Solutions In a range of $550-560 million (+1% vs 2019 at midpoint) ~8.5%

Non-GAAP Presentation: To provide additional clarity to its operating results, the company discusses results and guidance that include “adjusted” non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted results for the company exclude, among other items, the effect of the South African and Heat Transfer operations, categorized as “All Other” in the company’s segment reporting structure. The company reports separately on the results of the All Other category. The company anticipates reporting the results of businesses included in the “All Other” category as discontinued operations, at such time as they meet the accounting requirements for this treatment.

Form 10-K: The company expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before March 2, 2020. This press release should be read in conjunction with that filing, which will be available on the company's website at www.spx.com, in the Investor Relations section.

Conference Call: SPX will host a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) today to discuss fourth quarter results and 2019 financial guidance. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at www.spx.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference call

Dial in: 877-341-7727

From outside the United States: +1 262-558-6098

Participant code: 3086045

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through Thursday, February 20th.

To listen to a replay of the call

Dial in: 855-859-2056

From outside the United States: +1 404-537-3406

Participant code: 3086045

Other Matters: In December 2019, SPX entered into an amendment with its bank group to extend its credit facility until December 17, 2024. The amendment also increased the size of the revolving credit facility to $450 million from $350 million previously, and reduced the size of the term loan facility to $250 million from an initial amount of $350 million previously. Other changes to the credit agreement are described in Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18, 2019.

Upcoming Investor Events: Company management plans to be on the road during the first quarter of 2020 meeting with investors in Texas and in the Midwest. In addition, SPX will also be attending the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2020 Spring Investor Conference in New York on March 26th.

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue in 2019 and over 4,500 employees in 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

*Non-GAAP financial measure. See attached schedules for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Note: Our non-GAAP financial guidance excludes items, which would be included in our GAAP financial measures that we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance; and are calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation of the similarly titled historical non-GAAP measures presented in this press release. These items include, but are not limited to, acquisition costs, costs associated with dispositions, the results of our South African operations, the results of our Heat Transfer business, and potential non-cash income or expense items associated with changes in market interest rates and actuarial or other data related to our pension and postretirement plans, as the ultimate aggregate amounts associated with these items are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial guidance to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measures is not practicable.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Please read these results in conjunction with the company’s documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent annual reports on Form 10-K. These filings identify important risk factors and other uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, estimates of future operating results are based on the company’s current complement of businesses, which is subject to change.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and SPX disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements.

SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Revenues $ 444.6 $ 445.0 $ 1,525.4 $ 1,538.6 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold 301.1 309.8 1,084.3 1,127.9 Selling, general and administrative 89.0 79.8 318.5 292.6 Intangible amortization 2.9 1.5 8.9 4.2 Special charges, net 0.6 1.7 4.0 6.3 Other operating expenses - - 1.8 - Operating income 51.0 52.2 107.9 107.6 Other expense, net (15.0 ) (11.5 ) (4.9 ) (7.6 ) Interest expense (5.4 ) (6.2 ) (21.0 ) (21.5 ) Interest income 0.5 0.4 1.8 1.5 Loss on amendment/refinancing of senior credit agreement (0.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.6 ) (0.4 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 30.5 34.5 83.2 79.6 Income tax (provision) benefit (2.0 ) 4.8 (13.5 ) (1.4 ) Income from continuing operations 28.5 39.3 69.7 78.2 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - - Gain (loss) on disposition of discontinued operations, net of tax (3.1 ) (0.1 ) (4.4 ) 3.0 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (3.1 ) (0.1 ) (4.4 ) 3.0 Net income attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders 25.4 39.2 65.3 81.2 Adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest 5.6 - 5.6 - Net income attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders after adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest

$ 31.0 $ 39.2 $ 70.9 $ 81.2 Amounts attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders after adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest: Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 34.1 $ 39.3 $ 75.3 $ 78.2 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (3.1 ) (0.1 ) (4.4 ) 3.0 Net income $ 31.0 $ 39.2 $ 70.9 $ 81.2 Basic income (loss) per share of common stock: Income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders after adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 0.77 $ 0.91 $ 1.71 $ 1.82 Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders (0.07 ) (0.01 ) (0.10 ) 0.07 Net Income per share attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders after adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 0.70 $ 0.90 $ 1.61 $ 1.89 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding — basic 44.157 43.369 43.942 43.054 Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock: Income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders after adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 0.75 $ 0.88 $ 1.67 $ 1.75 Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders (0.07 ) - (0.09 ) 0.07 Net Income per share attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders after adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 0.68 $ 0.88 $ 1.58 $ 1.82 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding — diluted 45.491 44.652 44.957 44.660





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in millions) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 54.7 $ 68.8 Accounts receivable, net 265.9 269.1 Contract assets 63.4 91.2 Inventories, net 154.9 128.8 Other current assets (includes income taxes receivable of $23.0 and $18.9 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) 93.2 40.5 Total current assets 632.1 598.4 Property, plant and equipment: Land 18.7 19.4 Buildings and leasehold improvements 121.9 125.2 Machinery and equipment 342.6 334.1 483.2 478.7 Accumulated depreciation (304.1 ) (294.5 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 179.1 184.2 Goodwill 449.3 394.4 Intangibles, net 251.7 198.4 Other assets 605.9 657.7 Deferred income taxes 16.4 24.4 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,134.5 $ 2,057.5 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 141.6 $ 153.6 Contract liabilities 100.8 79.5 Accrued expenses 220.4 183.7 Income taxes payable 2.2 3.5 Short-term debt 142.6 31.9 Current maturities of long-term debt 1.0 18.0 Total current liabilities 608.6 470.2 Long-term debt 249.9 331.9 Deferred and other income taxes 26.3 23.2 Other long-term liabilities 747.3 817.3 Total long-term liabilities 1,023.5 1,172.4 Equity: Common stock 0.5 0.5 Paid-in capital 1,302.4 1,295.4 Retained deficit (584.8 ) (650.1 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 244.3 244.9 Common stock in treasury (460.0 ) (475.8 ) Total equity 502.4 414.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 2,134.5 $ 2,057.5





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF REPORTABLE AND OTHER OPERATING SEGMENTS (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Δ %/bps December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Δ %/bps HVAC reportable segment Revenues $ 193.8 $ 182.7 $ 11.1 6.1 % $ 593.2 $ 582.1 $ 11.1 1.9 % Gross profit 68.7 63.0 5.7 196.2 184.0 12.2 Selling, general and administrative expense 29.5 25.6 3.9 99.4 93.6 5.8 Intangible amortization expense 1.1 0.1 1.0 1.4 0.4 1.0 Income $ 38.1 $ 37.3 $ 0.8 2.1 % $ 95.4 $ 90.0 $ 5.4 6.0 % as a percent of revenues 19.7 % 20.4 % -70 bps 16.1 % 15.5 % 60 bps Detection & Measurement reportable segment Revenues $ 100.5 $ 96.4 $ 4.1 4.3 % $ 384.9 $ 320.9 $ 64.0 19.9 % Gross profit 47.7 47.4 0.3 178.3 145.4 32.9 Selling, general and administrative expense 23.4 21.3 2.1 89.1 69.3 19.8 Intangible amortization expense 1.8 1.4 0.4 7.5 3.7 3.8 Income $ 22.5 $ 24.7 $ (2.2 ) (8.9 )% $ 81.7 $ 72.4 $ 9.3 12.8 % as a percent of revenues 22.4 % 25.6 % -320 bps 21.2 % 22.6 % -140 bps Engineered Solutions reportable segment

Revenues $ 150.8 $ 149.1 $ 1.7 1.1 % $ 548.9 $ 537.0 $ 11.9 2.2 % Gross profit 30.7 24.4 6.3 96.7 85.3 11.4 Selling, general and administrative expense 14.6 13.1 1.5 53.7 50.3 3.4 Income $ 16.1 $ 11.3 $ 4.8 42.5 % $ 43.0 $ 35.0 $ 8.0 22.9 % as a percent of revenues 10.7 % 7.6 % 310 bps 7.8 % 6.5 % 130 bps All Other Revenues $ (0.5 ) $ 16.8 $ (17.3 ) (103.0 )% $ (1.6 ) $ 98.6 $ (100.2 ) (101.6 )% Gross profit (loss) (3.6 ) 0.4 (4.0 ) (30.1 ) (4.0 ) (26.1 ) Selling, general and administrative expense 4.2 2.8 1.4 16.0 14.8 1.2 Intangible amortization expense - - - - 0.1 (0.1 ) Loss $ (7.8 ) $ (2.4 ) $ (5.4 ) 225.0 % $ (46.1 ) $ (18.9 ) $ (27.2 ) 143.9 % Consolidated Revenues $ 444.6 $ 445.0 $ (0.4 ) (0.1 )% $ 1,525.4 $ 1,538.6 $ (13.2 ) (0.9 )% Consolidated Segment Income 68.9 70.9 (2.0 ) (2.8 )% 174.0 178.5 (4.5 ) (2.5 )% as a percent of revenues 15.5 % 15.9 % -40 bps 11.4 % 11.6 % -20 bps Total segment income $ 68.9 $ 70.9 $ (2.0 ) $ 174.0 $ 178.5 $ (4.5 ) Corporate expense 13.8 13.7 0.1 46.7 48.5 (1.8 ) Long-term incentive compensation expense 3.5 3.1 0.4 13.6 15.5 (1.9 ) Other operating expenses - - - 1.8 - 1.8 Special charges, net 0.6 1.7 (1.1 ) 4.0 6.3 (2.3 ) Loss on sale of dry cooling business - 0.2 (0.2 ) - 0.6 (0.6 ) Consolidated operating income $ 51.0 $ 52.2 $ (1.2 ) (2.3 )% $ 107.9 $ 107.6 $ 0.3 0.3 % as a percent of revenues 11.5 % 11.7 % -20 bps 7.1 % 7.0 % 10 bps





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 25.4 $ 39.2 $ 65.3 $ 81.2 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (3.1 ) (0.1 ) (4.4 ) 3.0 Income from continuing operations 28.5 39.3 69.7 78.2 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash from operating activities: Special charges, net 0.6 1.7 4.0 6.3 Gain on change in fair value of equity security - - (7.9 ) - Loss on amendment/refinancing of senior credit agreement 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.4 Deferred and other income taxes 6.5 (6.9 ) 14.8 (0.3 ) Depreciation and amortization 9.8 7.9 34.5 29.2 Pension and other employee benefits 12.6 8.6 20.2 13.7 Long-term incentive compensation 3.5 3.1 13.6 15.5 Other, net 1.1 0.8 2.3 2.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable and other assets (19.1 ) 32.7 75.5 52.6 Inventories 10.0 11.3 (8.5 ) 5.1 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 26.5 0.2 (61.7 ) (86.5 ) Cash spending on restructuring actions (1.0 ) (1.2 ) (4.2 ) (3.6 ) Net cash from continuing operations 79.6 97.9 152.9 112.9 Net cash used in discontinued operations (0.8 ) (0.6 ) (4.3 ) (2.3 ) Net cash from operating activities 78.8 97.3 148.6 110.6 Cash flows used in investing activities: Proceeds (expenditures) related to company owned life insurance, net - (1.0 ) 5.9 (0.8 ) (Increase) decrease in restricted cash - - (0.2 ) 0.3 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (59.9 ) 1.8 (147.1 ) (180.8 ) Proceeds from asset sales - - 5.5 9.5 Capital expenditures (7.1 ) (4.4 ) (17.8 ) (12.4 ) Net cash used in continuing operations (67.0 ) (3.6 ) (153.7 ) (184.2 ) Net cash from discontinued operations - - - 3.6 Net cash used in investing activities (67.0 ) (3.6 ) (153.7 ) (180.6 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Borrowings under senior credit facilities 461.4 42.0 593.8 199.4 Repayments under senior credit facilities (432.6 ) (116.4 ) (560.2 ) (193.0 ) Borrowings under trade receivables agreement 38.0 63.0 93.0 123.0 Repayments under trade receivables agreement (52.0 ) (67.0 ) (116.0 ) (100.0 ) Net repayments under other financing arrangements (4.3 ) (2.8 ) (0.6 ) (4.8 ) Minimum withholdings paid on behalf of employees for net share settlements, net of proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options and other 0.3 (4.8 ) (3.9 ) (7.8 ) Financing fees paid (1.6 ) - (1.6 ) - Purchase of subsidiary shares (15.6 ) - (15.6 ) - Net cash from (used in) continuing operations (6.4 ) (86.0 ) (11.1 ) 16.8 Net cash from (used in) discontinued operations - - - - Net cash from (used in) financing activities (6.4 ) (86.0 ) (11.1 ) 16.8 Change in cash and equivalents due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates - (0.8 ) 2.1 (2.3 ) Net change in cash and equivalents 5.4 6.9 (14.1 ) (55.5 ) Consolidated cash and equivalents, beginning of period 49.3 61.9 68.8 124.3 Consolidated cash and equivalents, end of period $ 54.7 $ 68.8 $ 54.7 $ 68.8





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CASH AND DEBT RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in millions) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019

Beginning cash and equivalents $ 68.8 Cash from continuing operations 152.9 Capital expenditures (17.8 ) Proceeds related to company-owned life insurance policies, net 5.9 Increase in restricted cash (0.2 ) Proceeds from asset sales 5.5 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (147.1 ) Borrowings under senior credit facilities 593.8 Repayments under senior credit facilities (560.2 ) Borrowings under trade receivables agreement 93.0 Repayments under trade receivables agreement (116.0 ) Net repayments under other financing arrangements (0.6 ) Minimum withholdings paid on behalf of employees for net share settlements, net of proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options (3.9 ) Financing fees paid (1.6 ) Purchase of subsidiary shares (15.6 ) Cash used in discontinued operations (4.3 ) Change in cash due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates 2.1 Ending cash and equivalents $ 54.7 Debt at

Debt at December 31, 2018

Borrowings

Repayments

Other

December 31, 2019 Domestic revolving loan facility $ 6.4 $ 343.8 $ (210.2 ) $ - $ 140.0 Term loan 350.0 250.0 (350.0 ) - 250.0 Trade receivables financing arrangement 23.0 93.0 (116.0 ) - - Other indebtedness 4.3 4.4 (5.0 ) 1.6 5.3 Less: Deferred financing costs associated with the term loan (1.9 ) - - 0.1 (1.8 ) Totals $ 381.8 $ 691.2 $ (681.2 ) $ 1.7 $ 393.5





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ORGANIC REVENUE

HVAC, DETECTION & MEASUREMENT & ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 HVAC Detection &

Measurement Engineered

Solutions

Net Revenue Growth 6.1 % 3.7 % 1.1 % Exclude: Foreign Currency (0.1 ) % - % - % Exclude: Acquisitions 4.1 % 8.7 % - % Organic Revenue Growth (Decline) 2.1 % (5.0 ) % 1.1 %





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ORGANIC REVENUE

HVAC, DETECTION & MEASUREMENT & ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

(Unaudited)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 HVAC Detection &

Measurement Engineered

Solutions

Net Revenue Growth 1.9 % 19.8 % 2.2 % Exclude: Foreign Currency (0.4 ) % (0.6 ) % - % Exclude: Acquisitions 1.8 % 19.0 % - % Organic Revenue Growth 0.5 % 1.4 % 2.2 %





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - REVENUE AND SEGMENT INCOME (Unaudited; in millions) CONSOLIDATED SPX: Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Consolidated revenue $ 444.6 $ 445.0 $ 1,525.4 $ 1,538.6 Exclude: "All Other" operating segments(1) (0.5 ) 16.9 (1.6 ) 98.6 Acquisition accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue - (0.5 ) - (0.5 ) Adjusted consolidated revenue $ 445.1 $ 428.6 $ 1,527.0 $ 1,440.5 Total segment income $ 68.9 $ 70.9 $ 174.0 $ 178.5 Exclude: "All Other" operating segments(1) (7.8 ) (2.4 ) (46.1 ) (18.9 ) Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2) 0.2 (0.7 ) (2.0 ) (5.1 ) Exclude: Amortization expense (3) (2.9 ) (1.5 ) (8.9 ) (4.1 ) Adjusted segment income $ 79.4 $ 75.5 $ 231.0 $ 206.6 as a percent of adjusted revenues (4) 17.8 % 17.6 % 15.1 % 14.3 % HVAC REPORTABLE SEGMENT: Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 HVAC segment income $ 38.1 $ 37.3 $ 95.4 $ 90.0 Exclude: One time acquisition related costs - - - - Exclude: Amortization expense (3) (1.1 ) (0.1 ) (1.4 ) (0.4 ) HVAC adjusted segment income $ 39.2 $ 37.4 $ 96.8 $ 90.4 as a percent of HVAC segment revenues (4) 20.2 % 20.5 % 16.3 % 15.5 % DETECTION & MEASUREMENT REPORTABLE SEGMENT: Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Detection & Measurement segment revenue $ 100.5 $ 96.4 $ 384.9 $ 320.9 Acquisition accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue - (0.5 ) - (0.5 ) Detection & Measurement adjusted segment revenue $ 100.5 $ 96.9 $ 384.9 $ 321.4 Detection & Measurement segment income $ 22.5 $ 24.7 $ 81.7 $ 72.4 Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2) 0.2 (0.7 ) (2.0 ) (5.1 ) Exclude: Amortization expense (3) (1.8 ) (1.4 ) (7.5 ) (3.7 ) Detection & Measurement adjusted segment income $ 24.1 $ 26.8 $ 91.2 $ 81.2 as a percent of Detection & Measurement adjusted segment revenues (4) 24.0 % 27.7 % 23.7 % 25.3 % (1) Represents the removal of the financial results of our South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses. Note: These businesses are being reported as an "All Other" group of operating segments for U.S. GAAP purposes due to certain wind-down activities that are occurring within these businesses. (2) Primarily represents additional "Cost of products sold" recorded during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the step-up of inventory (to fair value) acquired in connection with the Sabik acquisition and the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 related to the step-up of inventory (to fair value) acquired in connection with the Cues and Schonstedt acquisitions. (3) Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets. (4) See "Results of Reportable and Other Operating Segments" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results.





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Operating income $ 51.0 $ 52.2 $ 107.9 $ 107.6 Exclude: Aggregate operating losses of the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses (1) (8.3 ) (3.1 ) (48.9 ) (23.2 ) One-time acquisition related costs (2) (0.4 ) (3.4 ) (4.8 ) (10.7 ) Other operating expenses (3) - (0.2 ) (1.8 ) (0.6 ) Amortization expense (4) (2.9 ) (1.5 ) (8.9 ) (4.1 ) Adjusted operating income $ 62.6 $ 60.4 $ 172.3 $ 146.2 as a percent of adjusted revenues (5) 14.1 % 14.1 % 11.3 % 10.1 % (1) Primarily represents the removal of the financial results of these businesses, inclusive of "special charges" of $0.5 and $1.0 during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $2.8 and $5.0 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Represents one-time acquisition related costs during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 associated with (i) inventory step-up of $(0.2) and $0.2, respectively, and (ii) integration and transaction costs of $0.6 and $3.2, respectively, and one-time acquisition related costs during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 associated with (i) inventory step-up of $2.0 and $4.6, respectively, and (ii) integration and transaction costs of $2.8 and $6.1. (3) Represents charges associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business, with such revision resulting from settlement activity during the first quarter of 2019 and third and fourth quarters of 2018.

(4) Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets. (5) See "Results of Reportable and Other Operating Segments" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results.





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share values) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Segment income (1) $ 68.9 $ 10.5 $ 79.4 Corporate expense (2) (13.8 ) 0.6 (13.2 ) Long-term incentive compensation expense (3.5 ) - (3.5 ) Special charges, net (3) (0.6 ) 0.5 (0.1 ) Operating income 51.0 11.6 62.6 Other expense, net (4) (15.0 ) 11.2 (3.8 ) Interest expense, net (5) (4.9 ) (0.1 ) (5.0 ) Loss on amendment/refinancing of senior credit agreement (6) (0.6 ) 0.6 - Income from continuing operations before income taxes 30.5 23.3 53.8 Income tax (provision) benefit (7) (2.0 ) (8.3 ) (10.3 ) Income from continuing operations 28.5 15.0 43.5 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - - - Net income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders 28.5 15.0 43.5 Adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest (8) 5.6 (5.6 ) - Net income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders after adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 34.1 $ 9.4 $ 43.5 Dilutive shares outstanding 45.491 45.491 Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.75 $ 0.96 (1) Adjustment primarily represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses ($7.8) and (ii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($2.9). (2) Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period. (3) Adjustment represents removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa business. (4) Adjustment represents the removal of non-service pension and postretirement charges ($11.0) and foreign currency losses ($0.2) associated with the South Africa business. (5) Represents removal of interest income associated with the South Africa business. (6) Adjustment represents the removal of a non-cash charge associated with an amendment to our senior credit agreement. (7) Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (6) above and the removal of certain income tax benefits that are considered non-recurring. (8) Adjustment represents removal of noncontrolling interest amounts associated with our South Africa subsidiary.





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - EARNINGS PER SHARE Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share values) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Segment income (1) $ 174.0 $ 57.0 $ 231.0 Corporate expense (2) (46.7 ) 2.6 (44.1 ) Long-term incentive compensation expense (13.6 ) - (13.6 ) Special charges, net (3) (4.0 ) 3.0 (1.0 ) Other operating expenses (4) (1.8 ) 1.8 - Operating income 107.9 64.4 172.3 Other income (expense), net (5) (4.9 ) 6.4 1.5 Interest expense, net (6) (19.2 ) (0.1 ) (19.3 ) Loss on amendment/refinancing of senior credit agreement (7) (0.6 ) 0.6 - Income from continuing operations before income taxes 83.2 71.3 154.5 Income tax provision (8) (13.5 ) (16.9 ) (30.4 ) Income from continuing operations 69.7 54.4 124.1 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - - - Net income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders 69.7 54.4 124.1 Adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest (9) 5.6 (5.6 ) - Net income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders after adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 75.3 $ 48.8 $ 124.1 Dilutive shares outstanding 44.957 44.957 Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.67 $ 2.76 (1) Adjustment represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses ($46.1), (ii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($8.9), and (iii) inventory step-up charges related to the Sabik and Cues acquisitions of ($2.0) . (2) Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period. (3) Adjustment primarily represents removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses. (4) Adjustment represents removal of charges associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business, with such revisions resulting from settlement activity during the first quarter of 2019. (5) Adjustment primarily represents the removal of non-service pension and postretirement charges ($14.0), foreign currency losses associated with the South Africa business ($0.6), and a gain on equity security associated with a fair value adjustment ($7.9). (6) Represents removal of interest income associated with the South Africa business. (7) Adjustment represents the removal of a non-cash charge associated with an amendment to our senior credit agreement. (8) Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (7) above and the removal of certain income tax benefits that are considered non-recurring. (9) Adjustment represents removal of non-controlling interest amounts associated with our South Africa business.





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share values) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Segment income (1) $ 70.9 $ 4.6 $ 75.5 Corporate expense (2) (13.7 ) 2.4 (11.3 ) Long-term incentive compensation expense (3.1 ) - (3.1 ) Special charges, net (3) (1.7 ) 1.0 (0.7 ) Loss on sale of dry cooling (0.2 ) 0.2 - Operating income 52.2 8.2 60.4 Other expense, net (4) (11.5 ) 7.3 (4.2 ) Interest expense, net (5.8 ) - (5.8 ) Loss on amendment/refinancing of senior credit agreement (5) (0.4 ) 0.4 - Income from continuing operations before income taxes 34.5 15.9 50.4 Income tax (provision) benefit (6) 4.8 (14.5 ) (9.7 ) Income from continuing operations $ 39.3 $ 1.4 $ 40.7 Dilutive shares outstanding 44.652 44.652 Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.88 $ 0.91 (1) Adjustment represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses ($2.4), (ii) one-time acquisition related costs ($0.7), and (iii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($1.5). (2) Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period. (3) Adjustment represents removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses. (4) Adjustment represents the removal of non-service pension and postretirement items and removal of foreign currency losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses. (5) Adjustment represents the removal of a non-cash charge associated with an amendment to our senior credit agreement. (6) Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (5) above and the removal of certain income tax benefits that are considered non-recurring.





SPX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - EARNINGS PER SHARE Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share values) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Segment income (1) $ 178.5 $ 28.1 $ 206.6 Corporate expense (2) (48.5 ) 4.9 (43.6 ) Long-term incentive compensation expense (15.5 ) - (15.5 ) Special charges, net (3) (6.3 ) 5.0 (1.3 ) Loss on sale of dry cooling (0.6 ) 0.6 - Operating income 107.6 38.6 146.2 Other income (expense), net (4) (7.6 ) 8.5 0.9 Interest expense, net (20.0 ) - (20.0 ) Loss on amendment/refinancing of senior credit agreement (5) (0.4 ) 0.4 - Income from continuing operations before income taxes 79.6 47.5 127.1 Income tax (provision) benefit (6) (1.4 ) (24.5 ) (25.9 ) Income from continuing operations $ 78.2 $ 23.0 $ 101.2 Dilutive shares outstanding 44.660 44.660 Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.75 $ 2.27 (1) Adjustment primarily represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses ($18.9), (ii) the inventory step-up charge related to the Cues and Schonstedt acquisitions ($4.7), and (iii) amortization charges associated with acquired intangible assets ($4.1). (2) Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period. (3) Adjustment represents removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses. (4) Adjustment represents the removal of non-service pension and postretirement items and removal of foreign currency losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses. (5) Adjustment represents the removal of a non-cash charge associated with an amendment to our senior credit agreement. (6) Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (5) above and the removal of certain income tax benefits that are considered non-recurring.























