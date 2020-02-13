FedNat to Participate in the 45th AIFA Conference 2020
/EIN News/ -- SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) (“FedNat” or the “Company”), a super-regional insurance holding company, will hold one-on-one meetings at the Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) Conference.
AIFA Conference
When: Monday, March 2, 2020
Where: Boca Raton, FL
FedNat Executives: Mike Braun, President and CEO, and Ronald Jordan, CFO
For more information on the AIFA conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please reach out to investorrelations@fednat.com.
About the Company
FedNat is a super-regional, insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.
Contacts
Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322
Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363
Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,
or investorrelations@fednat.com
