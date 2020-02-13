Sectigo Releases New Web Security Platform

The new Sectigo Web Security Platform provides an all-in-one, proactive security solution for CMS patching, monitoring, alerting, and remediating vulnerabilities.

First Certificate Authority to Offer a Complete Automated Security Solution to Encrypt, Scan, Clean, Monitor, Patch, Backup, and Restore Websites

ROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The average cost of a malware and web-based attack on a business is $1.4M (Accenture study), yet even with destructive malware attacks up 200% in 2019, thousands of business websites remain vulnerable to attacks. Sectigo , the world’s largest commercial Certificate Authority (CA), is taking an industry-leading step to help businesses protect themselves from new and emerging web-based threats with the introduction of Sectigo Web Security Platform With this release, Sectigo is the first CA to introduce an all-in-one, cloud-based solution bundled with TLS/SSL certificates so that customers can easily identify threats and quickly patch vulnerabilities for their CMS from an all-new comprehensive management portal. Through the platform, customers can automate daily scanning for vulnerabilities, receive proactive notifications, and instantly remove the malware found within the code, database, or files on the web server. In addition, the platform automates daily website backups so that customers can restore their sites when needed with a single click. Coming in future releases are advanced features to accelerate website performance with a global Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Domain Name System (DNS), and to increase protection with a Web Application Firewall (WAF)."Our research consistently points to security as the number one area of concern for companies working to optimize their cloud presence," said Fernando Montenegro, Principal Analyst at 451 Research. "Expanding security coverage, leveraging automation, and consolidating web security functionality into fewer vendors are strategies that many organizations, particularly those with significant resource constraints, may benefit from exploring. Sectigo's move into offering additional services beyond traditional certificate services fits well into this narrative."The new Sectigo Web Security Platform brings new capabilities to SSL customers, reflecting the increasing requirement for companies to move beyond basic encryption to ensure complete website security. Sectigo has enabled customers to easily select the functionality they need from product bundles available through Sectigo retail sites, hosting partners, and other resellers. The new product bundles include:SECTIGO WEB MONITOR – Available with all SectigoSSL, PositiveSSL, and InstantSSL certificates, includes:o Sectigo Web Detect – Automatically scans up to five website pages once daily for critical security issues such as malicious infections, spam listings, vulnerabilities, blacklisting, and more.** Malware Detection – Stops search engines from blacklisting a website by proactively sending alerts about security issues before crawlers detect them.** Vulnerability Detection – Monitors a website daily for security vulnerabilities found n the following Content Management Systems (CMS): WordPress, Joomla!, Drupal, WooCommerce, PrestaShop, and Magento.** SPAM and Blacklist Monitoring – Scans a website’s IP address and domain name daily against multiple spam databases and delivers alerts about potential email blacklisting.SECTIGO WEB REMEDIATE – Available with the all-new SectigoSSL Pro certificates, includes:o Enhanced Sectigo Web Detect – Increases scanning for up to 500 website pages and databases.o Sectigo Web Clean – Safeguards a website against cybercriminals and other online security threats, automatically removing active infections from website files and any MySQL database without disrupting site functionality.o Sectigo Web Patch – Scans daily to automatically detect critical weaknesses found in the company’s content management system (CMS) or database and proactively patches these vulnerabilities before cybercriminals can exploit them. Security patches are automatically deployed when new CMS versions are released for 7 of the most popular WordPress plugins, enabling website owners to complete full-version updates within their designated timelines. Plugins include: Contact Form 7, Yoast SEO, Jetpack, All-in-one SEO Pack, TinyMCE, Google XML Sitemaps, WordPress Importer, and Easy WP SMTP. Sectigo Web Patch also protects a company’s most valuable online assets from cybercriminals by automatically patching security vulnerabilities found in leading ecommerce platforms, including WooCommerce, Magento, and PrestaShop.o Sectigo Web Backup and Restore – Reverses damage caused to a website through a one-click restore option. Utilizing sophisticated version control software, Web Backup and Restore provides incremental agent-less backups and empowers users to oversee their network of websites—with any mix of CMSs—all in one place."Website owners and organizations of all sizes must look beyond an SSL certificate to protect against new and emerging threats. With this launch, our certificates provide more value to customers and give the world a new way to think about Certificate Authorities and the security offerings provided to our channel partners and collective customers," said Michael Fowler, President of Channel Partners, Sectigo.“Sectigo’s new Web Security Platform also offers opportunities for our partners around the world to differentiate themselves from competitors, while increasing revenue and maintaining customer retention by offering multiple solutions via an easy-to-use, single API,” added Mr. Fowler.AvailabilitySectigo Web Monitor and Sectigo Web Remediate products are available today with the purchase of a Sectigo SSL certificate, with Sectigo Web Perform and Sectigo Web Complete coming later in Q1. Website owners and administrators can subscribe to the web security services on Sectigo.com, Positivessl.com, or Instantssl.com, as well as through a growing number of authorized Sectigo hosting providers and resellers.To learn more about the Sectigo Web Security Platform, visit www.sectigo.com About SectigoSectigo provides award-winning automated PKI management solutions to secure websites, connected devices, applications, and digital identities. As the largest commercial Certificate Authority, trusted by enterprises globally for more than 20 years, and more than 100 million SSL certificates issued in over 200 countries, Sectigo has the proven performance and experience to meet the growing needs of securing today’s digital landscape. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com



