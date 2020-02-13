DOE Issues Special Notice and Draft Performance Work Statement for the Savannah River Site Integrated Mission Completion Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management (EM) issued a Special Notice and Draft Performance Work Statement (PWS), Section C, for the Savannah River Site (SRS) Integrated Mission Completion Contract (IMCC).

The new IMCC is anticipated to be an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with an estimated contract ceiling of approximately $21 billion over a 10-year ordering period. Work to be performed under the contract will include a full range of support for the liquid waste stabilization/disposition and nuclear materials management and stabilization among other requirements at SRS.

EM is taking several steps to streamline this procurement, including the use of revised evaluation factors under EM’s end-state contracting model (ESCM) and moving directly to issuing a final Request for Proposal (RFP). Rather than first issuing a draft RFP, EM will use input from industry parties on the recently issued Idaho Clean-Up Project draft RFP. The streamlined ESCM focuses on the most discriminating evaluation elements of personnel, management approach, past performance, and cost to support a qualifications-based selection of the offeror team that represents the best value to the government.

A dedicated webpage has been established for the SRS IMCC procurement. All news/announcements, documents, questions/answers, pre-proposal conference information, and related links will be posted to the following webpage: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/SRSIMC/. The Final RFP will also be posted to the Fedconnect website at: www.fedconnect.net.

DOE intends to conduct a pre-proposal conference and site tour for this procurement after the release of the RFP. At this time, DOE has tentatively scheduled these activities to be held in April 2020.