Unity Care, San Jose, CA, enlists local support for ongoing renovation project

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unity Care enlists the help of a trio of local firms and organizations to oversee first phase of renovations at its San Francisco transitional apartment for female foster youth.Interior Architects, in partnership with United Way Bay Area, and supported by SC Builders, recently completed the first phase of a renovation project at San Jose-based youth and family development agency Unity Care's transitional apartment for female foster youth in San Francisco, California. André V. Chapman, Unity Care's CEO, reveals more about the project."As part of the first phase of a larger renovation plan, Interior Architects and SC Builders have recently completed work on a project at our transitional apartment for female foster youth in San Francisco," explains Chapman. "They painted and replaced flooring at the program office and in the stairwell," he adds, "while the next phase will tackle the renovation of individual apartment units."Unity Care's transitional apartment in San Francisco, California, houses transitional age female foster youth from 16 to 21 years old. Phase two of the site's renovation project, which is expected to begin in March will include the renovation of the location's three individual apartment units, according to Unity Care CEO Chapman.Interior Architects is a global firm of designers, architects, and strategists who are, they say, highly connected agents of change. United Way Bay Area, meanwhile, part of United Way Worldwide, unites individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and government partners to fight for the basic needs, education, and financial stability of every individual in the Bay Area.Finally, SC Builders, which has offices in San Francisco and Sunnyvale, California, is a sustainable building firm, founded in 1999, which supports more than 185 community organizations.Further to working alongside Interior Architects, in partnership with United Way Bay Area, and Unity Care, San Jose , CA, on their San Francisco transitional apartment renovation project, last year, in 2019, SC Builders also celebrated its 20th year in business, Unity Care CEO Chapman points out. "SC Builders is passionate about building innovative projects," he adds, "plus long-term client relationships, and providing thriving careers for its staff."This past December, Unity Care enlisted what it calls Santa's Helpers to decorate transitional homes for foster youth in California, partnered with Sport Clips for a free festive haircut event, and completed its first year as a PropelNext 2021 cohort grantee. Around the same time, San Jose, CA-based Unity Care also expanded its supportive transitional housing for Placer County's female foster youth.In November, meanwhile, Unity Care shared news of its appointment of a new regional director for northern California. "I'm thrilled, having joined Unity Care as regional director for northern California, to lead a wonderful and diverse team of dedicated professionals to improve the livelihoods of foster youth in our community," said newly appointed regional director for NorCal, Pam Carter, at the time."I now look forward," she added, wrapping up, "to working alongside our county partners to enhance our services moving forward."



