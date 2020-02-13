Full Stack Technology Services Company Unveils New Corporate Brand Identity, NFINIT

/EIN News/ -- AIS Technology Services Becomes NFINIT; New Brand Highlights Company’s Growth and Portfolio Expansion of Cloud Platforms and Managed Services



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIS Technology Services (AIS), Southern California’s leading provider of cloud, colocation and connectivity services, today announced the company's complete rebrand to NFINIT . The new brand reflects the evolution of the company into a full stack technology services provider offering a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions and cloud platforms.

“As a company, we have been growing and progressing to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients in today’s fast-paced digital world. Modernizing our brand was necessary to better showcase who we are, what we offer, and how we represent ourselves to our clients,” said Matt Thoene, CEO. “Our new brand not only highlights the company’s expansion, but matches our culture and values, and is centered on the passionate and innovative people that make up NFINIT.”

Over the last two years, the company has invested over $15.5 million in technology platforms, network, and facilities and increased the year over year investment in the operations, support and engineering teams transforming from an established colocation and network services provider into a full stack technology services company.

“We tasked ourselves with developing a brand identity that represents the company’s evolving and expanded services portfolio that addresses the needs of growing industry sectors,” said Jeremy Fitzpatrick, VP of Sales and Marketing. “We are proud to be ahead of the curve, and our new brand illustrates our long-term strategic goals and commitment to providing high-demand, customized offerings to clients.”

Most recently, Fortitude Technology became an integrated part of the company’s cloud division, which has enhanced product development, improved performance, and brought new solutions, features, and functionality to market faster. Today, NFINIT delivers an unrivaled portfolio of offerings, including network services, security services, Cloud hosting platforms (Oracle, AIX, Hyper-V, VMware, etc.), virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), Disaster Recovery, and Backup as a Service (BUaaS) all supported by 24x7x365 geographically diverse Network Operation Center (NOC) support teams.

NFINIT is the next chapter in the company’s story. The rebrand represents the building of an impressive legacy over the last three decades, and underscores the commitment to focus on providing future-proof solutions to clients nationwide.

NFINIT is a leading provider of enterprise-class cloud, connectivity, colocation and technology services. As a full stack technology services company, NFINIT maintains a consultative approach that ensures complete understanding of clients’ unique challenges and requirements to help place their workloads in the most optimal environment. NFINIT’s mission is to provide best in breed technology solutions combined with the highest level of subject matter expertise and support to fulfill our clients’ technology roadmaps.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, NFINIT supports thousands of clients nationwide. For more information, please visit www.nfinit.com .

