Global Wood Vinegar Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.09 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global wood vinegar market is expected to grow from USD 1.34 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.09 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The increase in demand for chemical-free pesticides to improves soil fertility, growing need for organic food, bio-based agricultural inputs, wide use of the product in animal feed and medical applications are the factors fuelling the wood vinegar market. There is a soar in demand for wood vinegar as it helps to improve plant growth, maintains soil fertility, enhances generation seed, reduces odor, prevents pests, rotting and weed production. Poverty alleviation is an important factor driving the market as wood vinegar can be produced at small as well as large scale in villages, using local feedstock.

Wood vinegar is a byproduct when charcoal is produced. It is a type of liquid formed from the gas and combustion of fresh wood burning in airless conditions. It is a natural element extracted from wood also known as pyroligneous acid, mokusaku or liquid smoke. Wood vinegar is a biodegradable and non-toxic material used in animal feeds and agriculture and is chosen for organic farming. Wood vinegar helps in boosting plant & fruit growth, lessen odor, augments soil fertility, stops pests, weeds, and roots from rotting and improve seeds for germination. Wood vinegar supports the photosynthesis by increasing the content of chlorophyll of the plants and improving the crop resistance. Wood vinegar is formed through the process of carbonization, which takes place when the wood is heated in an airless container. Wood vinegar is a good source of acetic acids. Wood vinegar has a robust germicidal effect due to the presence of germicidal ingredients such as phenol & methanol, and high acidity property.

Rising need for organic food, bio-based agricultural inputs and increased use of the wood vinegar in animal feed and medical applications is a major factor driving the market. Also, the increase in demand for chemical-free pesticides to improve soil fertility is propelling the growth of the market. Also, poverty alleviation is another factor driving the market. But stringent regulations of governments on the production and distribution of charcoal and its derivatives limiting overall charcoal production, thereby, reducing the production of wood vinegar may hamper the growth of the market. However, there are ample amount of opportunities for the growth of the wood vinegar market which may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global wood vinegar market include Dongying Runyi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp., Kerry Group PLC, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Agribolics Technology Sdn Bhd, VerdiLife LLC., Red Arrow International LLC, B&G Foods, Inc., Baumer Foods, Inc., TAGROW CO., LTD., and New Life Wood Vinegar among others. To enhance their market position in the global Wood Vinegar market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, Japan based Mizkan Group acquired the Sarsos’s and Dufrais wood vinegar businesses from British food manufacturer, Premier Foods to support its production capacity by targeting the North American vinegar market.

The slow pyrolysis segment is dominating the market with the share of 47.40% in 2017

The method segment is classified into slow pyrolysis, intermediate pyrolysis and rapid pyrolysis. The slow pyrolysis segment is dominating the market in 2017. Slow pyrolysis method hold largest market share in 2017 due to its better characteristics including low temperature, long vapor resistance time and slow heating rate. Slow pyrolysis also provide better productivity of wood vinegar, char and other products compared to intermediate and fast pyrolysis.

The agriculture segment valued around in USD 396.69 Million in 2017

The application segment includes agriculture, animal feed, pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetic, food & beverages, and other. The agriculture industry is dominating the market in 2017. It is due to wide use of wood vinegar in pesticides and fertilizers for the prevention of insect attack on crops. By mixing it with manure, it reduces odor and helps in productive composting techniques. It also helps in growth of a wide range of enzymes and microbes acting as a catalyst and provides effective nutrient absorption and cell growth in crops. When used as a feed supplement with charcoal in poultry, it removes several bacteria, which causes gastric disease in poultry animals. It also improves the egg lying feature of hens.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Wood Vinegar Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global wood vinegar market with USD 568.24 Million in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly in the market. The North America region is dominating the market which is credited to the high use of convenience and processed food, growing awareness about food safety, increased demand for bio-based agriculture fertilizers and broad usage of wood vinegar in Japan and other regions. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly as it have huge potential for growth because of growing use of organic fertilizer, replaced with synthetic chemicals for small-scale farmers, and the presence of local players in these regions are some of the factors which strengthens the growth of wood vinegar market throughout the forecast period.

About the report:

The global wood vinegar market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Million Tons), consumption (Million Tons), imports (Million Tons) and exports (Million Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

