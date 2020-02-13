Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ALTAVISTA, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: PPBN), the one-bank holding company for First National Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share on February 11, 2020 payable March 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2020.



The $0.14 per share cash dividend is equal to the $0.14 dividend paid last quarter and marks the thirtieth consecutive quarter a dividend has been declared. Pinnacle previously released its 2019 and fourth quarter earnings on February 4, 2020 indicating record net income for 2019.

“We are pleased to maintain our cash dividend of $0.14 per share this quarter after reporting record earnings for 2019,” stated Aubrey H. Hall, III, President and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company and the Bank. He further commented, “We have untaken a number of growth initiatives and are mindful of maintaining an appropriate balance between cash dividends and capital accretion through retained earnings to support our growth.”

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia. The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Campbell, Pittsylvania, Bedford, Amherst, and the Cities of Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The Company has a total of ten branches with two located in the Town of Altavista, where the Bank was founded. Other branch locations include Village Highway in Rustburg, Wards Road near the Lynchburg Regional Airport, Timberlake Road in Campbell County, South Main Street in the Town of Amherst, Old Forest Road, Odd Fellows Road and Main Street in the City of Lynchburg and Forest Road in Bedford County. The Company also operates a loan production office located in Charlottesville. The Company plans to open another branch in the Graves Mill Center located in Forest, VA in the second quarter of 2020. First National Bank is in its 112th year of operation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are based on assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of management, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. For discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please see “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our latest Annual Report available on our website, www.1stnatbk.com, under “Investor Relations—Financial Documents.” These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward‑looking statements contained herein, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

CONTACT: Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation, Bryan M. Lemley, 434-477-5882 or bryanlemley@1stnatbk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.