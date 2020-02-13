CFA Society Toronto invites submissions for the 2020 Financial Journalism Awards

Submission Deadline 17 March 2020

TORONTO, ON 13 February 2020 - CFA Society Toronto is pleased to invite financial journalists to submit articles for the 2020 Financial Journalism Awards. The awards were first introduced in 2013 to recognizing the contributions of different Canadian based publications and journalists in the advancement of investor education.



ELIGIBILITY

All publicly available business titles produced within Canada, with a minimum of four pages dedicated to business news and features with a daily distribution rate over 45,000. Canadian magazine and trade titles qualify on the condition of minimum bi-monthly publication, with a circulation over 5,000.



The three award categories for the 2020 Financial Journalism Awards are Publication of the Year, Journalist of the Year, and the Future of Finance Award. Publications and journalists will be asked to submit three articles from the past 12 months that best demonstrate their commitment to investor education, ethics and high professional standards to media@cfatoronto.ca before 5 PM EST on 17 March 2020. In your submission, please be sure to include:

Reference “2020 Journalism Award” in subject line

Full name of journalist

Name of publication

Copy of three (3) articles per journalist

Winners for each category will be announced on 16 April 2020 at an awards reception hosted by CFA Society Toronto.

Click here for more information about the awards or to submit your articles

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.



Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



Jonathan Mai CFA Society Toronto 4163665755235 media@cfatoronto.ca



