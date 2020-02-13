The Aluminum Association Welcomes Tom Dobbins as New President & CEO

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, VA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Aluminum Association announced that Tom Dobbins will join as the group’s new president & CEO, effective March 16. Tom previously spent 13 years as the head of the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the largest trade association in the world representing composites manufacturers and their suppliers.



“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role during an incredibly important time for the U.S. aluminum industry,” said Dobbins. “The Aluminum Association has a proud legacy as one of the leading voices for the materials manufacturing sector in Washington and beyond. I look forward to taking on a leadership role as the team continues to execute on the recently developed Aluminum Agenda – from policy advocacy to supporting market growth to industry-leading research and data on sustainability and other issues.”



At the ACMA, Dobbins has prioritized market growth and development for the composites industry, leading effective government affairs, communications, events and education programs. Under his tenure, the ACMA revamped its annual trade show, more than doubling its size; worked with Congress to include provisions on composites in the last eight major infrastructure bills signed into law; spearheaded a program to bring composites manufacturers to private events with automotive and aviation OEMs; and worked with the Department of Energy to launch an advanced manufacturing institute for composites.



“Tom is a well-known and dynamic leader in materials manufacturing and a Washington veteran,” said Marco Palmieri, senior vice president and president of Novelis North America and chair of the Aluminum Association. “Tom’s extensive experience in public policy advocacy and association management make him a perfect fit to help move the aluminum industry forward during this critical time.”



Dobbins is a recent member of the board of directors of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA). He is also a past chair of American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Public Policy Committee and Lobby Task Force. Prior to his time at the ACMA, Dobbins was the director of partnership outreach for the Internal Revenue Service, where he developed an award-winning comprehensive outreach and education program for small businesses. He was also the Director of Government Affairs at the American Council of Engineering Companies and spent several years on Capitol Hill.



###



About The Aluminum Association

The Aluminum Association represents aluminum production and jobs in the United States, ranging from primary production to value added products to recycling, as well as suppliers to the industry. The Association is the industry’s leading voice, providing global standards, business intelligence, sustainability research and industry expertise to member companies, policymakers and the general public. The aluminum industry helps manufacturers produce sustainable and innovative products, including more fuel-efficient vehicles, recyclable packaging, greener buildings and modern electronics. In the U.S., the aluminum industry supports $174 billion in economic activity and nearly 700,000 jobs. For more information visit https://www.aluminum.org, on Twitter @AluminumNews or at Facebook.com/AluminumAssociation.

Attachment

Katie Roaebrook Aluminum Association 703-358-2966 krosebrook@aluminum.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.