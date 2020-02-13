President Trump Intends to Nominate Mark W. Menezes to be U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intention to nominate Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes to serve as Deputy Secretary of Energy. Mr. Menezes, currently Under Secretary of Energy, would replace Dan Brouillette who is now U.S. Secretary of Energy.

“I am pleased President Trump intends to nominate Mark Menezes to be the next Deputy Secretary of Energy. He has served as Under Secretary of Energy since November 2017 and the department has thrived under his steady leadership and expertise,” said Secretary Dan Brouillette. “I urge the U.S. Senate to expeditiously confirm him and look forward to continuing to serve alongside my friend and colleague to advance U.S. energy independence and security.”

“I am honored President Trump intends to nominate me to serve as Deputy Secretary of Energy and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving in his Administration,” said Under Secretary Mark W. Menezes. “I am proud of all the success our department has accomplished and commit to continue building upon this progress as we further our country’s energy independence and continue pursuing breakthroughs in American innovation. I would like to thank Secretary Brouillette for putting his confidence in me and look forward to continue to faithfully serve the Department of Energy and the American people.”

