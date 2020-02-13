Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group Teams up with Tampa Bay United Soccer Club in Game-changing Initiative to Bring Youth Soccer to Families in Need

One of the largest youth soccer programs in Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay United Rowdies (TBU), seeks to provide greater opportunity to boys and girls who wish to play club soccer by partnering with local real estate company, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (BHHS Florida Properties Group), to launch a philanthropic outreach campaign called “Play It Forward”.

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Florida, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the largest youth soccer programs in Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay United Rowdies (TBU), seeks to provide greater opportunity to boys and girls who wish to play club soccer by partnering with local real estate company, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (BHHS Florida Properties Group), to launch a philanthropic outreach campaign called “Play It Forward”. The Play It Forward marketing campaign sets the ambitious goal of reaching members of the community that wish to play soccer but who struggle with the high cost of competitive sports. With expert coaches on staff who are focused on player development and creating pathways for long term success, club soccer is the avenue for youth athletes to advance in their sport but can be very costly for families. With TBU and BHHS Florida Properties Group fully supporting the initiative, The Play It Forward campaign addresses the “pay-to-play” issue and seeks to alleviate the burden of club and team fees for TBU club soccer families. For BHHS Florida Properties Group, being a locally owned and operated company embedded in the community for the past fifty years, community outreach is a priority and helping families in need is a part of the employee culture. “We found synergy with the TBU team in our shared vision of a healthy community and the important role youth sports play. The launch of the Play It Forward campaign is a bold approach to help reduce the financial stress that deters families from being able to play sports and our organization wholeheartedly supports the effort,” says Melanie Brush, Corporate Services Manager BHHS Florida Properties Group. How it Works: Play It Forward establishes a website and dedicated phone line for people interested in the real estate services of BHHS Florida Properties Group. Someone seeking to buy or sell their home, can visit https://playitforwardtbu.com/ or call 813-800-4TBU. BHHS Florida Properties Group will then pair an agent who is a perfect match for the real estate need, whether it is buying or selling a home or something else. As a result of the services provided, BHHS Florida Properties Group will make a quarterly donation to the TBUR. 100% of the funds will go towards helping kids in need at their soccer club. There is no extra fee to the consumer at all. TBUR Sporting Director, Anthony Latronica, calls the partnership a game-changer and unlike anything that currently exists in Tampa Bay youth soccer. “Through our current financial assistance program, we help almost a hundred players every year with their registration fees but there is still a gap in what our families can afford. The success of Play It Forward means we can give back to the core of our organization and help more kids play the sport they love.” To participate in the Play It forward Campaign, please contact BHHS Florida Properties Group at 813-800-4TBU. There is no extra fee. ### About Tampa Bay United Rowdies The Tampa Bay United Rowdies is one of the top soccer clubs in the state of Florida and is the youth affiliate program for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Dedicated to the development of the sport of soccer for the youth player, the organization offers opportunities to participate and advance in the game for recreational and competitive players. In partnership with U.S. Soccer, the TBU Development Academy recognizes the elite soccer athlete, pairing them with expert coaches, to create the next generation of National Team players. TBU is also a member of the ECNL, a league that enhances the development of the female and male soccer athletes, and has four soccer campuses throughout Tampa Bay (Waters Avenue, Ed Radice, Palm Harbor, and Monroe in South Tampa). For more information, please visit http://www.tbusc.com/. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has been locally owned and operated in the Tampa Bay area for more than 50 years and consistently ranks among the Top 50 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. The company began as a single office in 1959 and has since grown into a full-service organization with over 20 offices serving a 6-county area. Business partners Dewey Mitchell and Allen Crumbley aligned the original Tropical Realty with the Prudential Real Estate Network in 1988. Berkshire Hathaway, led by Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, acquired the Prudential Real Estate network in 2012. Berkshire Hathaway is the fifth leading public company in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.

Anthony Latronica Tampa Bay United 312.860.3176 alatronica@tbusc.com



