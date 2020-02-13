Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at WEST 2020 in San Diego, CA, March 2-3

Showcasing Solutions from more than 50 Technology Vendors

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 50 solution providers in its pavilion at WEST 2020 , the leading Sea Services conference and exposition. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, this year’s conference, titled Are We Ready to Confront Great Power Competition?, brings together leading-edge solution providers, industry professionals and our reseller partners to network, collaborate and acquire new insights on advanced solutions that advance the missions of military and government operations.

WHO:

The Carahsoft Partner Pavilion is located at booth #2131 and features the following partners:

Alteryx, Inc. #2149

Arista Networks, Inc. #2249

Axway #1953

BlackBerry | Cylance #2138

Box #2243

CA Technologies #2148

CloudBees, Inc. #2242

Cofense #2042

CyberArk #2035

Fidelis Cybersecurity #2046

Forescout Technologies, Inc. #2037

Gigamon, Inc. #1949

GitLab #2039

Google Cloud #2048

Hootsuite #2143

Infoblox, Inc. #2132

Lookout Mobile Security #2047

McAfee #2031

nCipher Security, LLC. #1951

NVIDIA Corporation #1947 Okta, Inc. #2033

Palo Alto Networks #2246

Radiant Logic, Inc. #2130

Recorded Future #2245

RSA #2244

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. #2147

Salesforce ® | MuleSoft #2239

| MuleSoft #2239 Saviynt #1943

ServiceNow ® #2134

#2134 Sonatype #1945

Splunk, Inc. #2139

STEALTHbits #2248

Sword GRC #2044

Tableau Software, Inc. #2238

Thales #2240

ThreatQuotient, Inc. #2049

Trend Micro Incorporated #2145

Trustwave Government Solutions #2146

Venafi® #2247



The following vendors will provide demos at the Carahsoft booth #2131:

BeyondTrust Corporation

BlueCedar

EDB Postgres

GitLab

Granicus

Jama Software

Kofax, Inc.

Kyndi LiveSafe

Markforged, Inc.

Novacoast, Inc.| Micro Focus Government Solutions

Nuvolo

Rapid7

SAP NS2

Systecon

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.



Additional Carahsoft vendor partners exhibiting at the event include:

10ZiG #1253

Adobe Systems, Inc. #423

Amazon Web Services, Inc. #831

CloudBolt Software, Inc. #1841

Confluent, Inc. #1940

DataLocker, Inc. #2036

Dell EMC, Inc. #1313

Denodo Technologies #1039

F5 Networks, Inc. #1901

FireEye, Inc. #1016

Ivanti #2022

Liquidware Labs, Inc. #715 MarkLogic Corporation #612

NCS Technologies, Inc. #742

Nutanix #812

OmniSci, Inc. #1942

Qualys ® #1331

#1331 Red Hat, Inc. #920

Samsung #2123

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. #1103

Veritas #1244

VMware, Inc. #1002

Zscaler, Inc. #1745



Following the exhibit, Carahsoft will host a networking reception for its partners and customers participating in WEST 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm, Monday, March 2 at the Hard Rock Hotel Woodstock Tent in San Diego, CA. This year’s reception is sponsored by MarkForged, Inc.; Nutanix™; True Zero; MarkLogic; Veritas Technologies LLC.; and Micro Focus Government Solutions.

Carahsoft’s IT solutions portfolio products are available through the company’s GSA Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements and Carahsoft’s reseller partners. Visit Carahsoft.com/buy to learn more.

WHEN:

Monday-Tuesday, March 2-3, 2020

WHERE:

San Diego Convention Center

111 W Harbor Dr.

San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information on Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion, contact Ariana Crespo at (571) 662-4956 or WEST@carahsoft.com and visit the Carahsoft WEST 2020 Partner Pavilion website .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft has served as The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® for the U.S. Navy since 2004. As the holder of multiple DoN and DoD BPAs/ELAs, Carahsoft supports an extensive ecosystem of partners committed to supporting the global missions of the Navy and the Defense Department as they serve our nation.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.