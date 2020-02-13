Consolidated Communications to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on Feb. 25. Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Childers, chief financial officer, will meet with investors.

The formal presentation, which will not be webcast, is scheduled on Feb. 25 at 10:20 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/ .



About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.



Contact:

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications

Phone: 507-386-3765

jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com



