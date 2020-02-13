Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Geron Corporation

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming March 23, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Geron Corporation (“Geron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GERN ) investors who purchased common stock between March 19, 2018 and September 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On March 27, 2018, STAT published a report revealing that the Company’s recent stock performance was due to “flimsy” claims in connection to the efficacy of imetelstat, Geron’s experimental myelofibrosis treatment. STAT stated that the available data for imetelstat undercuts Geron’s representations as to the drug’s efficacy.

On this news, Geron’s share price fell $1.75, or over 29%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $4.23 per share on March 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 27, 2018, Geron disclosed its Phase 2 study results for imetelstat failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoints.

On this news, Geron’s share price fell $3.92, or over 62%, to close at $2.31 per share on September 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had misled investors about the clinical study results for imetelstat; and (2) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP .

If you purchased Geron common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 23, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com

shareholders@glancylaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.