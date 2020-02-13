Denise Gibbs Lists Lists Four Housing Development Strategies

Denise Gibbs of Modesto, CA worked on the San Joaquin AIDS foundation developing strategic plans for housing developments. Here are her top four takeaways.

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 30-year veteran in social work, Denise Gibbs of Modesto has dedicated her life’s work to helping underserved populations including low-income families, seniors, victims of domestic violence, and those incarcerated for non-violent crimes.As part of her longtime career, Denise Gibbs has developed strategic housing development plans for underserved communities. Here are four key strategies in creating successful housing developments and increasing housing affordability.1. Offer Older Housing“Houses generally depreciate 1 to 3 percent annually,” said Denise Gibbs of Modesto. “This is good for housing developments because older homes can serve as functional options for lower-income households. In some instances, local governments may need to offer subsidies or low-interest loans to help low-income households repair and update their homes so they remain safe from weather events and large utility bills.”2. Government-Subsidized Housing“The government is a great resource that can sponsor or subsidize social housing for underserved communities. This includes seniors, people with disabilities and those with small incomes,” said Denise Gibbs.3. “Urban Fringe” Development“Urban-fringe developments are areas that are transitioning from agricultural and rural land use to more of an urban use,” said Denise Gibbs of Modesto. “These developments offer a good variety of land use and can serve as a place to build dormitory settlements for middle-income commuters who work in the central city area. This type of housing, however, can be more detrimental for low-income households due to the fact that urban fringe developments require automobiles for transport into the major urban areas, which puts an extra financial strain on families.”4. Implement Affordable Housing Mandates“Affordable housing mandates, or, inclusionary zoning requires developers to sell or rent a portion of their units at below-market prices,” said Denise Gibbs. “This strategy is successful when new housing is in high demand. Its main benefit is that it allows higher-income households to mix with lower-income neighbors, who then have all the same benefits such as living close to work, schools, and public transportation.”About Denise Gibbs of Modesto Denise Gibbs of Modesto has a background in management and human resources for 30 years with experience in overseeing staff in multiple locations at a time. Throughout the years, Denise Gibbs has developed personnel handbooks as well as policies and procedures for non-profit agencies. Denise Gibbs has provided audits for local, state and federal government agencies. She has dedicated her life to working with those in need, such as low-income families, senior citizens, victims of domestic violence, and has advocated for those incarcerated. Denise Gibbs is also a dedicated wife for 32 years.



