Avera eCARE Senior Care Expands Services Within Trilogy Health Services

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avera eCARE® Senior Care is expanding its services to multiple senior living campuses owned and operated by Trilogy Health Services LLC.

Via an extensive telemedicine network based in Sioux Falls, S.D., eCARE Senior Care supports local care teams with 24/7 access to a geriatrician-led team of specialists that provides urgent care services, assistance with medication questions, coordinated care, on-site assessments and more for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. eCARE Senior Care provides:

24/7 access to medical providers to allow treatment in place

State-of-art equipment that allows the provider to perform a medical examination from a distance

In 2019, Avera eCARE began serving six sites within Trilogy, a long-term care system. Through this expansion, eCARE Senior Care will now reach multiple campuses across Trilogy’s four-state footprint, making this a standard of care for their organization.

“The collaboration Trilogy and Avera eCARE established earlier is thriving. Trilogy is a top-quality provider of senior care services, and we look forward to continuing this success at additional sites where cutting-edge care will support the work of local care teams,” said Deanna Larson, Avera eCARE CEO. “Through relationships like this across the nation, we’re demonstrating that health care of the future is happening now.”

The eCARE Senior Care team includes board-certified geriatricians, certified nurse practitioners, geriatric-trained pharmacists, a licensed social worker, psychiatric nurse practitioner and registered nurses with gerontological certifications.

Benefits of eCARE Senior Care include fewer unplanned transfers, unnecessary emergency room visits and hospitalizations. As requested by local teams, Avera professionals also help to manage multiple comorbidities and facilitate earlier treatment for acute conditions.

“Maintaining the health and well-being of our residents is our number one priority,” said Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services. “We take great pride in employing a clinical staff that can provide a wide range of support within our communities. Working with Avera eCARE allows us to further widen the scope of clinical services we can offer on-site, thus lowering the likelihood of a trip to the hospital or the emergency room. This is in the best interest of everyone – especially residents and their families.”

About Avera eCARE®

Avera eCARE, based in Sioux Falls, S.D, offers one of the largest and most comprehensive virtual health networks in the world – partnering with more than 450 health care systems, rural hospitals, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, assisted livings, schools, correctional facilities – across the country. Learn more by visiting AveraeCARE.org.

About Trilogy Health Services

Trilogy Health Services communities offer a full range of personalized senior living services, from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing and rehabilitative services in over 100 senior living communities throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Trilogy’s senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of our residents through compassion and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations. Trilogy Health Services is a subsidiary of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III, Inc.

To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, please visit our website at www.trilogyhs.com.

