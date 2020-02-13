TVOkids Wins Prestigious Award at Kidscreen Summit

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVOkids was honoured with the 2020 Kidscreen Award for Best Programming Block.

A recognition of TVOkids’ commitment to helping children prepare for school and life through the power of learning, the Best Programming Block award is a significant achievement for TVOkids. Kidscreen Summit is renowned as the children’s television industry’s most important annual event, with broadcasters and OTT streamers from all over the world attending and vying for the top awards.

The award celebrates the 13 hours of exceptional children’s shows that TVOkids broadcasts each day, including Paw Patrol, Dino Dana, Cutie Pugs, Raven’s Quest and Big Top Academy. The block also includes That TVOkids Show, a live, interactive program hosted by Laura Commisso, Greg Liow and Lucas Meeuse.

“TVOkids is dedicated to bringing the highest quality programming from Canada and around the world to children in Ontario,” says Marney Malabar, director of TVOkids. “We’re so proud of this award, and we’re so privileged to work with like-minded producers who are passionate about engaging kids through educational programming.”

TVOkids’ 13-hour, commercial-free programming block broadcasts daily from 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on TVO. It’s also available for streaming 24/7 on TVOkids’ YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/tvokids).

TVOkids’ co-productions Dino Dana (Sinking Ship Entertainment) and Cutie Pugs (Little Engine Moving Pictures) also won Kidscreen awards:

Best Directing - Dino Dana

Best Acting - Dino Dana

Best Game App-Branded - Dino Dana: Dino Quest

Best Game (Other) - Cutie Pugs Games

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. As we mark our 50th year, TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit www.tvo.org and tvokids.com.

