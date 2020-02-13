Proactive Teams Up With OTC Markets Group to Film Executive Interviews From OTC Markets’ NYC Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, the digital financial news organization, is teaming up with OTC Markets Group to film executive interviews from the OTC Markets’ New York headquarters, beginning February 13th, in its newly-built production studio.



Companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market will be given the opportunity to tap into an audience of six million investors via Proactive’s state-of-the-art video network, gaining international exposure.

Proactive has operations in London, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Vancouver and Perth staffed by a team of 30 journalists and broadcasters. Its newly revamped website is the one-stop-shop for professional and engaged private investors tracking growth stocks.

Proactive chief executive Ian Mclelland said: “We are delighted to be working with OTC Markets Group, the home to some of the world’s most exciting growth companies. We look forward to introducing the people behind these businesses to an audience eager to hear their stories.”

“We are thrilled to leverage the Proactive team’s broadcast expertise to expand the scope and reach of our OTCQX Video Series,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP, Corporate Services. “The addition of an onsite studio to our corporate headquarters will give our issuers greater access to high quality video content coupled with broader global distribution.”

About Proactive

Proactive is one of the fastest-growing financial media portals in the world, providing breaking news, commentary, and analysis on listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe. Editorial and video content is featured on Proactive's platforms, and through syndication, it reaches many of the world’s largest news amalgamators, financial websites, and news tracking services. News coverage takes place around the clock via six offices on three continents, and dedicated teams regularly organize large investor events in London, New York, and Sydney. Proactive is proud to serve more than 600 clients worldwide.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

