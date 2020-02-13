Sales Prospecting Webinar Series is a Hit with Small Business Owners and Sales Managers

/EIN News/ -- Youngstown, OH, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every business needs a continuous flow of new, qualified leads to keep their business going. Prospecting is often the most overlooked aspect of selling, but possibly the most important. The best way to improve sales is to improve the way you prospect. Good prospecting generates good customers.

PeopleKeys, leading international publisher of DISC and other behavioral solutions, trains and certifies more than 5,000 participants around the world each year, many of whom go on to start their own training and consulting businesses. “We have helped so many people launch their own businesses,” comments John Schindell, Director of Training, “and we want them all to be successful.” The Prospecting Success! course is packed full of the proven growth solutions you need to successfully prospect, whether launching a start-up or take your existing company to the next level.

To kick off the launch of the Prospecting Success! course, PeopleKeys hosted a free Prospecting Success lunch and learn webinar last month, and the feedback was exceptional. “This webinar has made me realize things about my own business in regards to prospecting that I should be doing,” commented one attendee.

This course is a game-changer for seasoned and new sales people alike. A deeper delve into our personal behaviors, how to overcome our own limitations to become better at prospecting, as well as learning and applying specific prospecting techniques to meet the demand of the behavioral styles of others sets this course apart from other sales training.

About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys, is recognized as an international behavioral analysis expert and leader for over 35 years. PeopleKeys has been providing DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Their goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how behavioral analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today’s workforces. PeopleKeys’ behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, as well as training and consulting solutions, have been translated into over 33 languages.

