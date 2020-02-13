Konica Minolta Provides Industry-first MFP Document Security Solution

bizhub SECURE Alert Gains Momentum with Industry Accolades and Increased Interest in Essential MFP Document Security

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class business transformation solutions, continues to garner attention for its industry-leading bizhub SECURE Alert solution.

According to recent research by Keypoint Intelligence*, a top business priority among IT decisions makers for the next three years is to improve data and document security. As the first in the industry to provide essential document security for its MFPs, Konica Minolta has already earned recognition and reports heightened interest in its offering launched in September 2019.

“With the increasing concern about information security threats and data breaches, our bizhub SECURE alert service adds another level of protection against network and physical access risk,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning. “The value and functionality provides levels of service no other provider can offer.”

bizhub SECURE Alert provides critical data and document security by notifying organizations when a security breach has occurred at their MFP due to unauthorized usage. It also provides a detailed and keyword-searchable archive (audit trail) of all MFP activities. Only Konica Minolta provides this advanced level of MFP security with this low cost, all-inclusive application.

When organizations are unaware a data or document breach has occurred, they are potentially left legally and financially liable for documents that are printed, copied, scanned, emailed and faxed. These data breaches at the MFP likely also expose an organization’s important trade secrets and intellectual property information as well as customer, patient, student, and employee data and personally identifiable information (PII).

“bizhub SECURE Alert solves the problem of organizations not knowing who used the MFP for what and when,” said Chris Bilello, Director, Business Solutions and Market Development, Konica Minolta. “As data breach incidents become more common, we are experiencing a rise in interest in the product from concerned companies wanting to get ahead of potential security issues.”

bizhub SECURE Alert was recently named a Platinum Award winner for “Best MFP Protection Solutions” by American Security Today at its 2019 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards.

bizhub SECURE Alert, powered by DocRecord by Prism Software, is an application that automatically processes Konica Minolta MFP activity records. It provides essential security for industries such as healthcare, government, financial, insurance, defense, education and corporations.

*2019 US IT Decision Makers Survey in SMB & Enterprise Markets, Keypoint Intelligence

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Prism Software

Prism Software provides a range of applications for the processing and managing of documents and data. These affordable applications enable all size organizations to greatly reduce their operational costs and significantly increase their efficiencies. Prism’s applications are used by leading organizations worldwide.

