EXTELL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY HIRES SKI INDUSTRY VETERAN CHRIS JARNOT IN CONSULTING ROLE

/EIN News/ -- Deer Valley, Utah, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEER VALLEY, UT - Feb. 13, 2020 - Industry veteran and former Vail Resorts Executive Vice President Chris Jarnot has accepted a consulting role for Extell Development Company (EDC) focusing on Extell’s new Utah ski resort, Mayflower Mountain Village adjacent to Deer Valley Resort.

Jarnot, formerly Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Vail Mountain and Executive Vice President, Mountain Division for Vail Resorts, will work with EDC on the key aspects of Mayflower Mountain Resort. The resort development has completed entitlements for a walkable resort village with seven hotels, multiple chairlifts and more than 2,000 residential units. Mayflower Mountain Resort is located 38 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport across from the Jordanelle Reservoir State Park.

Extell Utah’s development project, nearly 40 years in the making, was envisioned by Extell’s founder and chairman, Gary Barnett, a renowned New York-based developer who began assembling contiguous land parcels in Utah’s Wasatch County in 2014.

“As the momentum around Mayflower begins in earnest, we believe it is time to continue to build the best possible team,” said EDC Founder and Chairman Gary Barnett. “We welcome Chris along with exceptional planners such as the SE Group, EcoSign, 4240 Architects, OZ Architects, Langvardt Design Group and so many other incredible development partners. We have the terrain, the location and the partnership with the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) enabling public/private collaboration.”

Extell Utah will break ground in Spring 2020 on the first major structure and significant component of the Village core, the military’s Morale Welfare and Recreation Facility (MWR). The MWR, also known as the project’s conference hotel, is slated for a 2023 winter opening in conjunction with the country’s Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA). Ski lifts from the Village are slated to be operational for winter 2022-23.

The complete Village build-out will occur over the next two decades with the majority of the infrastructure completed in anticipation of the potential 2030 Olympic Games in Utah.

Extell is a full-service development company driven by an internal team of talented real estate professionals whose combined breadth of experience includes all areas of real estate development. The Extell success story includes developing some of the world’s most elevated residences redefining luxury development throughout New York City and other premier markets across the nation.

For more information, visit www.extellutah.com

Media contact:

Patricia E. Peeples

ReComm Global LLC

970.390.6244

patricia@recommglobal.com

Patricia Peeples ReComm Global LLC 9703906244 patricia@recommglobal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.