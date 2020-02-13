ISG to Present Emerging Digital Sourcing Models at IAOP Outsourcing World Summit® 2.0

Sessions to explore how outsourcing and design thinking can add value in the digital world

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging delivery models that will fuel outsourcing success in the digital era will be the focus of presentations by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, at the IAOP Outsourcing World Summit 2.0, February 17–19, at the Renaissance Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

On Tuesday, February 18, Jan Erik Aase, director and head of ISG Provider Lens™ research, and Stanton Jones, director and principal analyst, ISG Research, will lead the breakout session, “How Digital Disrupts Outsourcing,” at 5 p.m. The ISG experts will assert that automation technologies now meet client needs previously met by traditional outsourcing, and will challenge providers to adjust and adapt their offerings.

“Digital is not the same game with new rules,” Aase said. “Digital is a new game that brings service providers exciting new market opportunities, with automation, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and cognitive computing impacting both the type of support enterprises seek, and the people at the core of outsourcing. At the IAOP OWS 2.0, we will explore the emerging delivery models that will shape the industry and allow outsourcing professionals to add value and meet new client needs in the years ahead.”

Going forward, enhancing customer experience will be a critical success factor for businesses in all vertical markets, Aase said. ISG finds most enterprises are embarking on either an employee-centric digital journey to develop the workplace of the future, or a customer-centric digital journey aimed at business transformation. The enterprises that are pursuing digital journeys are at different maturity levels, and not all service providers can support their customers’ current or planned digital maturity.

“Many providers continue to refer to design thinking, agile organization and scrum as a novelty when in reality, these have become business as usual,” Jones said. “ISG has observed that traditional service providers, which had developed their AI platforms for internal use and automation, have now improved the functionality of these platforms to make them available for consumption as a service. Similar advances must take place across every type of technology.”

On Wednesday, February 19, ISG Chief Knowledge Officer Cynthia Batty will join Mary Lewis and Sara Musil, both managers of sourcing for Sprint, and Chris Okamoto, associate partner, strategy & design, for Infosys, in a 10 a.m. workshop, “Linking Up for Design Thinking.” The session will explore IT service providers’ use of the design thinking approach to redefine problems and identify alternative solutions by fostering a deeper understanding of the user.

“Design thinking is now commonly applied by IT service providers to bring relevant solutions to their clients,” Batty said. “Our workshop will explain the concepts and lead participants through an exercise that will generate meaningful ideas for using design thinking to create an optimized innovation most likely to work for the most people.”

At the ISG booth (space #48), ISG will offer attendees the opportunity to participate in a survey to determine their level of digital maturity and to identify which service providers are the best match for their company and digital status. ISG also will host demos of its technology solutions and research insights, including ISG GovernX®, the firm's groundbreaking digital managed services solution, which adds dynamic scorecards, cognitive-enabled contract extractions and an improved user experience to the firm’s platform for managing third-party supplier relationships.

ISG is a sponsor of the IAOP Outsourcing World Summit 2.0. More information can be found on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.