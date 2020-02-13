Obalon Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for February 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN), a weight loss solutions company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that it plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27, 2020 and hold a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7791 (U.S.) or (661) 378-9934 (international) using passcode 6573298. Media and individuals will be in a listen-only mode. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c8zmkz5x.



An archive of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the event on the Obalon Therapeutics website located at http://investor.obalon.com in the “News & Events” section.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit www.obalon.com .

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

William Plovanic

President & Chief Executive Officer

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Office: +1 760 607 5103

wplovanic@obalon.com



