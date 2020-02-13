ALG Recognizes Canada’s Most Innovative Vehicles of 2020

Innovation Awards are presented in the Design, Technology, Powertrain, and Convenience Categories and will be presented to the winners ahead of the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALG, the benchmark for forecasting future vehicle values, and the analytics subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) today announced the winners of ALG’s Canadian 2020 Innovation Awards.

In its second year, ALG’s Innovation Awards recognize the vehicles leading the way with cutting-edge technology, ingenious features and state-of-the-art design. The four different categories distinguishing the top innovative vehicles include: design, powertrain, convenience and technology. The year’s recipients have shown innovation in their competitive categories and were chosen amongst all 2020 model year vehicles on sale in Canada. The awards will be presented to automakers ahead of the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

“The winners of this year’s 2020 Innovation Awards in Canada have pushed the boundaries of automotive design and technology in their respective categories in ways that have made their product’s more appealing to today’s car buyers,” said Michelle MacDonald, Senior Manager, Industry Solutions at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “The successful execution of these novel product visions by these winning brands will influence consumer preferences and future vehicle tech and design innovation for years to come.”

The 2020 Design Innovation Award Winner: Kia Telluride

Exemplifying the best in automotive design, the all-new 2020 Kia Telluride is ALG’s 2020 winner for design innovation. With a sophisticated, yet rugged exterior design language on par with luxury utility vehicles, Telluride has commanded attention in one of the most crowded and competitive segments in the industry. In addition, the sense of luxury extends to the interior with available quilted Nappa leather, faux open pore wood finish, and dual panoramic moonroof, amidst superior material quality. With a 10.25” touchscreen display, captain’s seating and USB chargers available for every row of seats, the Telluride proves that practical family utility can be had with luxury styling, all at a value that Kia has been proven to bring time and time again.

The 2020 Powertrain Innovation Award Winner: Ford Escape Hybrid

Since its introduction in 2004, the Escape Hybrid has claimed several firsts for Ford. Ford fully leverages its hybrid powertrain experience with the all-new Escape Hybrid, targeting best in class MPG while providing uncompromised drive dynamics. The 2.5L I4 engine boasts an impressive 198hp and 209 lb/ft of torque, delivering punchy acceleration with remarkable smoothness. Proving to be much more than just an efficient alternative, Escape’s hybrid variant shines as the showcase within the lineup. A true standout among the competition, the Escape Hybrid solidifies its legacy and earns ALG’s 2020 Powertrain Innovation of the Year Award.

The 2020 Convenience Innovation Award Winner: Mercedes-Benz GLS

The all-new GLS includes a new feature that makes prepping your vehicle for the car wash just a button press away. The newest feature aptly named Carwash Mode, conducts all of the necessary checks to optimize exterior cleaning, while ensuring the interior stays dry. The GLS will close the sunroof, turn on climate recirculation mode, pauses the rain sensing wiper, and activates the exterior camera, all while raising the vehicles air suspension to thoroughly wash the undercarriage. The mode is automatically deactivated once the vehicle reaches 20 km/h. The Carwash Mode is a convenient and innovative function that gives drivers a more luxurious and seamless car washing experience.

The 2020 Technology Innovation Award Winners: Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD

General Motors is changing the towing game with unique technology offered through an integrated camera system. The all-new 2020 GMC Sierra HD trucks use eight available cameras to provide up to 15 unique views, including a surround view, bed view, and the first ever transparent trailer view. The transparent trailer view uses the standard backup camera and an accessory camera mounted on the trailer to stitch together a wide-angle view behind the trailer, making the trailer appear “invisible”. The numerous camera views are seamlessly integrated in the 8” infotainment screen and provide increased safety while making towing a less daunting task.

Below is the full list of 2020 Innovation Awards winners:

About ALG

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, ALG is an industry authority on automotive residual value projections in both the United States and Canada. By analyzing nearly 2,500 vehicle trims each year to assess residual value, ALG provides auto industry and financial services clients with market industry insights, residual value forecasts, consulting and vehicle portfolio management and risk services. ALG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc., a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. ALG has been publishing residual values for all cars, trucks and SUVs in the U.S. for over 55 years and in Canada since 1981.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,500 Certified Dealers, and also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Nearly half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

