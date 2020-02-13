eXp Realty Surpasses 900 Agents Across Canada, Opens in Nova Scotia

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it has surpassed 900 agents across Canada and is now open for business in Nova Scotia. eXp Realty now operates in seven Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.



eXp Realty is expanding into Nova Scotia under the leadership of Provincial Administrative Broker Sandy McDonald, who will lead the company’s expansion and brokerage operations in the province. McDonald is an experienced real estate professional with nearly 40 years of experience in real estate management and sales in Nova Scotia.

“We’re thrilled with the rapid expansion of eXp Realty in Canada and opening in Nova Scotia under Sandy’s leadership. Sandy’s experience and tech savvy make him an excellent addition to eXp,” said eXp Realty Director of Canadian Brokerage Operations Deborah Pleiman. “Canadian agents are drawn to eXp’s technology-driven approach and are excited to grow their local businesses with our tools and services.”

eXp Realty empowers its agents with a range of technology tools and services as well as education and training to help them grow their businesses. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty also offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

The company already has established market share across North America with more than 26,000 agents, including more than 900 agents across Canada.

To learn more about becoming an eXp Realty agent, please visit join.exprealty.com.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also operates VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest-growing firms with more than 26,000 agents across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information or to contact a local eXp Realty agent, visit www.exprealty.com .

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com





