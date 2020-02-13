Patient Access Solutions Inc. Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- Commack, NY, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare and financial industries, is proud to update its shareholders:



Dear Shareholders:

We will address the topic that is at the top of everyone’s list. During the past month we had hoped to be in a position to announce completion of the Letter of Intent for the previously disclosed merger before the end of January, 2020. There have been several factors that have delayed completion of this step. We would like to assure shareholders that the merger negotiations are in a very active state. The merger candidate partner is represented by a New York, NY based private equity firm with $50 Billion Dollars under management and the deal size has several moving parts that need to be managed to make the entire transaction a success.

Currently, all parties are targeting a close date to take place in Q1 of 2020. We will continue to work diligently with the merger candidate’s representation to meet this time frame.

We have supplied all requested and required documents to make this a reality to the benefit of all shareholders. As soon as the Letter of Intent has been executed, we will be updating and submitting all documents to the disclosure section area to meet our material notice requirements followed by a press release to the general public which will identify all transaction participants.

At this time, pre-merger operations of Patient Access Solutions, Inc’s annual financials have been submitted and posted accrued sales in excess of $2M as well as confirming its Regulation A Offering as currently non-effective.

With respect to questions regarding personnel or related operations, all relative documents have been posted to the Company’s disclosure section of OTCMARKETS.COM.

The Board of Directors wants to once again assure our shareholders that the organization is committed to a transaction that will maximize shareholder value and that is the primary focus of all our activities.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Information 516-243-8660-ext 201



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.