Ravi C. Mallela: Supercar Salesman Extraordinaire

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ravi C. Mallela isn’t your typical car salesman, by any means! Ravi was raised within a family of physicians, and was studying to be one as well. Ravi Mallela then got into the car business by chance just to make some extra money, but ended up taking a liking to the process of selling high-end automobiles – particularly Mercedes-Benz.Early in Ravi Mallela’s career, he plotted out over a thousand physician practices in the tri-state area of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. Ravi then presented lease programs to those physicians, effectively taking the pharmaceutical sales model and applying it to the car business. In time, Ravi’s sales business took off as a result of his unique networking ability and thinking outside the box.Ravi C. Mallela worked for elite high-volume Mercedes-Benz dealers in New Jersey before receiving an offer from the corporately owned flagship of the United States, Mercedes-Benz Manhattan – which is the only dealership in the nation that is owned exclusively by Mercedes-Benz USA, and is thought of as the pinnacle of the Mercedes-Benz sales world. Ravi Mallela has attained the highest level of certification from MBUSA, and is Master Certified. Ravi was also an AMG Product Specialist, and “put his money where his mouth is” and has owned four AMG models to date - most recently a Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG.After over 12 years selling Mercedes-Benz, Ravi Mallela was offered a position with Manhattan Motorcars in New York City as a Sales Executive and was given the scope to sell all vehicles within their ultra-exclusive portfolio. Manhattan Motorcars is one of the most prestigious dealers in the United States - catering to captains of industry, politicians, movie stars, sports athletes, and musicians. Brands that Ravi sells within the Manhattan Motorcars factory authorized portfolio are: Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Lotus, Rimac, Glickenhaus, SSC, and BAC. Ravi C. Mallela has also built up an extensive Instagram following @the.car.czar - he features unique perspectives of exotic supercars and hypercars along with ultra-luxury vehicles. Each picture on Ravi Mallela’s Instagram was taken by him personally - with absolutely no screen shots.Ravi Mallela attributes his success to God alone. Ravi says: “God is my Provider” and that “I am extremely blessed by God to be in a business that I love, as many people don’t have that benefit.” Ravi Mallela has always loved all things automotive related while growing up, and has always been a car enthusiast. So, it’s only natural that selling high-end automobiles be Ravi’s profession. Ravi C. Mallela has very big plans, one of them being the world’s preeminent ultra-luxury/supercar/hypercar sales professional. We will certainly keep our eye on this rising star in the years to come.

Ravi C. Mallela from Manhattan Motorcars Discussing the 2020 Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge



