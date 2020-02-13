Hair Serum Market Seeing 8.4% CAGR to Set $1,612.9 Million Revenue By 2026

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report added by Big Market Research states that the global hair serum market is expected to reach $1,612.9 million by 2026, and grow at a growth rate of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report outlines the potential of the global hair serum industry and offers statistics and data on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, and opportunities for the estimated period.

The report segments the Global Hair Serum Market into nature, product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on nature, the report classifies the market into organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, the report divides the market into hair treatment serum and hair styling serum. By distribution channel, the report bifurcates the market into online and offline. Regionally, the market is studied across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The report also lists some of the top players functioning in the global hair serum market. The key players profiled in the report leading the global hair serum sector are John Paul Mitchell, L’Oreal, Inc., Kao USA Inc. (John Freida), Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Giovanni Cosmetics, Inc., Unilever Inc., Herstyler, Industrias Asociadas S.L., Redken and others. The research report offers the performance of each player operating in the global market. These market players have implemented several strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry.

This report is a great source of information offering answers to all the questions faced by industry players such as manufacturers, partners, end-users, and investors. Moreover, it helps in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Besides this, the report presents Porter’s five forces analysis which helps in demonstrating the potency of the buyers and supplier in the industry.

The report clearly indicates that the global hair serum industry has achieved substantial growth since 2019. This report is prepared based on a complete evaluation of the industry by professionals.

