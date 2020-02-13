UPDATE: ISWH Issues Corporate Update on Reverse Split, Restructuring, and Coming Growth Drivers

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Spirits, CBD-Infused Products, and Home Healthcare markets, is pleased to update shareholders on several key themes, including the Company’s recent reverse share split and restructuring.

“A shareholder-friendly restructuring was necessary to strengthen our relationship with capital markets, pursue a near-term uplist to a higher exchange tier, and set in motion our operational strategy for 2020,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISWH. “We have a number of very compelling catalysts set to roll out, but we needed to provide a viable context – to lay a foundation for that success – as an initial step. We have achieved that with our restructuring and reverse split last week.”

Management notes that the Company performed a reverse split effective February 6, 2020. This step was taken to realign the stock with the interests of current and prospective investors and to provide a more recognizable standard for pricing transactions in the stock going forward.

The new share pricing standard better reflects the Company’s underlying value and will provide for a more effective relationship with capital markets capable of supporting the Company’s future growth agenda.

“This is truly all about embracing a very aggressive growth-oriented future path at ISWH,” continued Pierce. “We have put in place a winning framework as a genuine disruptor in the health and wellness space, and we continue to see dramatic growth in that endeavor, including strong financial performance over recent quarters. We are also entering several new markets, with a true edge already in place, and will be providing details on those strategic moves over the very near term. Long story short: we have some very exciting announcements ahead and we wanted to provide a solid structural foundation in the stock ahead of those catalysts for the benefit of our committed shareholders.”

About ISWH: ISWH is a global brand management holdings company with diverse operational interests, including commercial-stage operations in the spirits, CBD, and home healthcare markets, and development-stage operations in the logistics and supply chain and renewable energy markets.

Based in Nevada, the Company’s expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH nurtures emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. The Company has now established itself as a health and wellness leader with a focus on reshaping the CBD products and home healthcare markets through state-of-the-art technology and execution. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace with VOLUM.

