Siyata Mobile Signs UV350 Supply Agreement with Global Land Mobile Radio and Software Vendor

The agreement outlines that Siyata Mobile will supply the Uniden® UV350 in-vehicle IoT device to the Vendor, for resale to its first responder and commercial fleet customers looking to replace or augment its current in-vehicle communication hardware with next generation IoT solutions. The UV350 is currently, and may be integrated with additional software of the Vendor, tailored to its end-user needs which includes Broadband PTT, other public safety and enterprise software aimed to increase first responder efficiencies, situational awareness and save lives abroad.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “We are very excited to finalize this agreement with the dominant LMR vendor in the public safety and commercial fleet market worldwide. Our UV350 dedicated in-vehicle IoT device allows them to provide their customers with next generation hardware and coupled with their software, much improved technology, at their fingertips, with a push of a button. We anticipate the agreement will initially impact sales in the United States while opening up opportunities in various worldwide markets, including Canada, Australia, Asia, Europe, South America and many other countries they operate in.”

Certified on the AT&T, FirstNet and Verizon networks, customers who purchase the UV350 through the Vendor are able to select their carrier of choice for network, voice and data plans.

Uniden UV350 features include:

LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for mission critical sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a global vendor of in-vehicle cellular IoT solutions for first responder and commercial fleet vehicles. The flagship UV350 is the world’s first 4G/LTE in-vehicle IoT cellular solution, incorporating voice, data, push-to-talk over cellular, fleet management, and other public safety software to increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP International Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



