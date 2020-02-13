Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market Expected to Reach USD 96,155 million by 2024 - Zion Market Research

Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Zion Market Research on the “Online On-demand Laundry Service Market — Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024" has a vast information about the market and its potential. The global online on-demand laundry service market was valued at around USD 9,358 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 96,155 million by 2024. The global online on-demand laundry service market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 34% between 2017 and 2024.

The increasing smartphone penetration and growing m-commerce platform are the key factors that are triggering the growth of online on-demand laundry market globally. Increasing internet penetration with the smartphones has availed the consumers in utilizing several online services such on-demand laundry services. Several facilities are offered in the online on-demand laundry service such as free pick and drop services which have positively affected the growth of the online on-demand laundry service market.

Our research analysts concluded that online on-demand laundry service market will witness a significant growth in the forecast period. The market players are including both laundry and cleaning services in the online on-demand laundry services thus providing convenience for the consumers to minimize their burden of washing clothes, or taking them to public machines that are coin-operated, or finding dry cleaners in the nearby locality.

The global online on-demand laundry service market is segmented on the basis of the type, application, and the geographical regions.

Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market: Type Segment Analysis

Laundry

Dry clean

Duvet clean

Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market: Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean are the three types of online on-demand laundry services. The laundry segment accounted for a major share in the online on-demand laundry service market in 2017. Regularly used office clothes and daily home wears are given to the laundries as they do not require special attention like in case of party wear, suits, and blazers, or other clothes that have a special set of washing instructions. As most of the clothes that come to the laundry are just for washing and ironing rather than for dry cleaning the laundry segment contributed the major share in the online on-demand laundry service market. It is anticipated that this segment will dominate in the forecast period also and will register the highest CAGR of more than 32%.

The residential segment is dominating the online on-demand laundry service market. The segment accounted for the more than 60% of revenue share in 2016 in the global online on-demand laundry services market. As commercial places such as hospitals, hotels, and restaurants have their own laundry services thus they rarely rely on the online laundry services thus major market share is contributed by the residential segment. Increasing disposable income and improving lifestyle of the people have propelled the demand for online on-demand laundry service.

The market is growing rapidly in the developed regions. North America has registered an influential share in the online on-demand laundry service market in 2017. In North America, the U.S. contributed more than 80% of revenue share in 2016. Increasing number of commercial facilities utilizing these services has boosted the demand for online on-demand laundry service in the country. The online on-demand laundry services market will witness a rapid growth rate in the Asia Pacific and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR growth owing to the rapid urbanization and the improving lifestyle of the people.

The major market players in the online on-demand laundry service market are CLEANLY, delivery.com, DRYV, Edaixi, FlyCleaners, ihateironing, Laundrapp Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse, Inc., LaundryWala, Mulberrys Garment Care, ODTAP, Laundryheap Ltd., Tide Spin, Zipjet Ltd., WASHMEN, and Wassup, among others.

