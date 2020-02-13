HP Recognized for Design Excellence with 12 iF DESIGN 2020 Awards

HP’s innovative PC, Print, and Graphics portfolios earn top design accolades, including a Gold Award honor

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. is a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning 12 products highlight the company’s innovative portfolio spanning Personal Systems and Print. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

HP’s products won over the 78-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world. The competition was intense: 7,298 entries were submitted from 56 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

“We are incredibly focused on creating products that reflect the lifestyles of our customers ,” said Stacy Wolff, global head of Design, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP innovation has been driving a design renaissance in the PC category and we feel extremely honored to be recognized with 12 iF DESIGN AWARDS, including the Gold Award for the HP ENVY 13 Wood Edition, which brings both warmth and tactile intrigue to technology.”

“HP print innovation continues to lead the industry and push the boundaries of both physical and digital experience design,” said Xavier Garcia, Global Head and General Manager, Print Hardware Systems, HP Inc. “This award validates our efforts and I echo Stacy’s words: we feel extremely honored to be recognized by our design industry peers.”

HP’s innovative products recognized for iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 program in the discipline “Product” category include:



PC Innovations

HP ENVY 13 Wood , the only PC to be awarded the Gold Award distinction, is accented with one-of-a-kind authentic wood inlay 1 in a durable and powerful design.

, the only PC to be awarded the Gold Award distinction, is accented with one-of-a-kind authentic wood inlay in a durable and powerful design. HP Elite Dragonfly is artfully designed to be the world’s lightest compact business convertible 2 at under one-kilogram 3 , precision crafted from CNC-machined Magnesium for durability in a commanding, iridescent Dragonfly Blue. It is also the world’s first notebook made with ocean bound plastic material 4 .

is artfully designed to be the world’s lightest compact business convertible at under one-kilogram , precision crafted from CNC-machined Magnesium for durability in a commanding, iridescent Dragonfly Blue. It is also the world’s first notebook made with ocean bound plastic material . HP ENVY 32 All-in-One (AiO ) features thoughtful design touches that are completely integrated into a premium look and feel with a beautiful edge-to-edge glass display resting on a solid aluminum stand, to the matte Nightfall Black finish, accented with Dark Ash woodgrain, and a heathered acoustic cloth.

) features thoughtful design touches that are completely integrated into a premium look and feel with a beautiful edge-to-edge glass display resting on a solid aluminum stand, to the matte Nightfall Black finish, accented with Dark Ash woodgrain, and a heathered acoustic cloth. HP Elite x2 G4 turns heads with style and versatility with its ultra-mobile design and authentic craftsmanship and is the world’s first business detachable with a leather keyboard folio 5 .

turns heads with style and versatility with its ultra-mobile design and authentic craftsmanship and is the world’s first business detachable with a leather keyboard folio . HP Mini 24 Display is designed to maximize desktop experiences allowing you to work naturally and freely with the world’s most secure modular AiO 6 with a display that fully encloses, secures, and powers a 65W ultra small form factor PC.

is designed to maximize desktop experiences allowing you to work naturally and freely with the world’s most secure modular AiO with a display that fully encloses, secures, and powers a 65W ultra small form factor PC. HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor delivers a one-of-a-kind experience with its massive, seamless 43.4-inch diagonal curved display, equivalent of dual 24-inch diagonal displays.

delivers a one-of-a-kind experience with its massive, seamless 43.4-inch diagonal curved display, equivalent of dual 24-inch diagonal displays. HP Reverb VR Headset is ultra-light (1.1 pounds) with redesigned optics to increase the visual “sweet spot” and integrated headphones with spatial audio and smart assistant compatible dual microphones for a greater immersive experience and collaboration in multi-user VR environments.

is ultra-light (1.1 pounds) with redesigned optics to increase the visual “sweet spot” and integrated headphones with spatial audio and smart assistant compatible dual microphones for a greater immersive experience and collaboration in multi-user VR environments. OMEN Transceptor Bags are designed to by stylish and functional with OMEN Transceptor 17.3” Duffel Bag, 15” Rolltop Backpack, and 15” Backpack to provide a wide variety of traveling options. This is topped off with the OMEN Transceptor Headset Case, which matches up with the new OMEN Mindframe Prime Headset.

Print & Graphics Innovations

HP DesignJet XL 3600 MFP was designed to deliver immediate results through the fastest first page out in the market, while also reducing environmental impact and running costs - it is comprised of 25% recycled parts and consumes up to 10 times less energy than comparable LED printers.

was designed to deliver immediate results through the fastest first page out in the market, while also reducing environmental impact and running costs - it is comprised of 25% recycled parts and consumes up to 10 times less energy than comparable LED printers. HP Neverstop Laser Printer completely reimagined laser printers by introducing a Toner Reload Kit that allows customers to refill the printer toner tanks in seconds, economically and conveniently.

Laser Printer completely reimagined laser printers by introducing a Toner Reload Kit that allows customers to refill the printer toner tanks in seconds, economically and conveniently. HP OfficeJet Pro Printers are a new family of inkjet printers that showcase the new and progressive design language for HP Print. The new design for the printers not only visually organizes and harmonizes the various functional elements of the printer through the “stacked geometry” design expression but also provides the smallest possible footprint for the technology inside.

are a new family of inkjet printers that showcase the new and progressive design language for HP Print. The new design for the printers not only visually organizes and harmonizes the various functional elements of the printer through the “stacked geometry” design expression but also provides the smallest possible footprint for the technology inside. HP SmartTank Printers introduce a new class of innovative, refillable, ink tank printers – designed specifically for emerging, mass-market needs of micro businesses and home offices.

More information about HP’s winning products, please visit the “Winners” section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE .

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE , in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition in Berlin .

©Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

1 Wood grain pattern will vary by PC.

2 Based on compact business convertibles with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ and a convertible non-detachable design under 59 cubic inches as of August 2019.

3 Starting weight less than 1kg is only available in certain configurations.

4 Based on HP's internal analysis as of August 2019. Notebook speaker enclosure component made with 5% ocean bound plastic as of August 2019.

5 Based on HP's internal analysis of business detachable with the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ with optional integrated leather clad keyboard as of May 2019.

6 Based on displays that can attach and enclose a separately-purchased Ultra-Small Form Factor PC as of May 2019. Most secure requires separately-purchased HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini with 7th Gen and higher Intel® Core® processors, Intel® integrated graphics, and Intel® WLAN, and is based on HP’s unique and comprehensive security capabilities included at no additional cost, among vendors with >1M unit annual sale.

Kaitlyn Dierkes, HP (Personal Systems) Kaitlyn.M.Dierkes@hp.com www.hp.com/go/newsroom Jaclyn Montalvo, HP (Print) Jaclyn.Montalvo@hp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.