The Future of Pre-Hire Assessment-Taking

PeopleKeys Releases Enhanced, Mobile-Friendly Interface

/EIN News/ -- Youngstown, OH, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gone are the days of a hiring manager’s needing to worry about whether or not candidates will have access to a personal computer in order to take a pre-hire DISC assessment. According to Pew Research Center, approximately 96% of Americans now own a cellphone of some kind, with 81% of these being smart phones. PeopleKeys, leading international provider of DISC and other behavioral assessments and training courses, has rolled out the first phase of its online business account upgrade, which includes enhanced graphics and a mobile-friendly assessment interface.

With the release of a mobile-friendly assessment-taking interface, hiring managers can rest assured candidates will be able to proceed with pre-hire behavioral assessments on the device of their choice. The contemporary graphics and drag-and-drop abilities enhance the readability and ease of the assessment-taking process. “This is just one small part of many new and exciting upgrades we are planning,” says Dr. Bradley Smith, President and CEO of PeopleKeys.

Over the course of this year, additional stages of the new PeopleKeys online business platform will be released. Plans for enhanced graphics, a modern user interface, increased speed and improved overall user experience and functionality are in the works. The new business platform will be a game-changer for hitting our users’ wish list for better interactive experience, customization options and an all-around mobile-friendly application.

Also in progress, and due to be released in Q2 of 2020, is a white label site (WLS) which will be a fully customizable and brandable website that will integrate the PeopleKeys API for any partner to be able to incorporate purchasing power into their own website, without having to hire a full-stack developer for a regular API integration. The WLS will be free for any PeopleKeys partner looking to resell DISC and other behavioral assessments; with the capability to be fully customized and branded to visually appear and act as their own branded web store. Request to be notified when the WLS is released here.

If you want to learn more about the PeopleKeys Application 4 features, contact us at customer.service@peoplekeys.com.

About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys, is recognized as an international behavioral analysis expert and leader for over 35 years. PeopleKeys has been providing DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Their goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how behavioral analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today’s workforces. PeopleKeys’ behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, as well as training and consulting solutions, have been translated into over 34 languages.

Attachment

Emily Miller PeopleKeys 1-800-779-3472 marketing@peoplekeys.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.